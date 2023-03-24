SEATTLE — When it mattered most, Caitlin Clark delivered Friday night for the University of Iowa.

The junior guard overcame a shaky first half — by her standards — to help the Hawkeyes take control in their 87-77 victory over Colorado that advanced Iowa to the Elite Eight of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Clark scored 18 of her 31 points, dished out five of her eight assists in the final 20 minutes to push third-ranked Iowa past Colorado.

That was a far cry from how the night at Climate Pledge Arena began for Clark.

She picked up her second foul with just over five seconds remaining in the first quarter but returned to the court with 6 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the half and didn’t leave again.

“I felt like my first half wasn’t my best half of basketball I’ve ever played," Clark said. “I know there can be times when shots don’t go down that you want, but I felt like I was playing a little frantic. I felt like I was rushed on offense."

Clark wasn’t the only one who felt that way.

“We like to play fast, play up-tempo, but they had us taking quick shots, doing things we don’t normally do," Iowa guard Kate Martin said.

It didn’t feel right.

“It felt like we were playing defense way longer than they were having to play defense," Clark said. “When we got to the second half, I thought we calmed down quite a bit and got stops."

It was nearly three minutes into the half when Clark attempted the first of her 11 second-half shots and that wasn’t an accident.

After going 4-for-11 from the field in the first two quarters, she started 7-of-11 in the second half with a lay-up with 7:27 left in the third quarter that extended the Iowa lead to 47-42.

“I don’t think I shot the ball for quite a few possessions to start the half and then I got them easy," Clark said. “It’s nice to see the ball go through the hoop and then some assists to get my teammates open. That just opens everything up for everybody."

Clark scored seven of her points during a game-altering 13-0 run, forcing Colorado to use two timeouts.

“We were getting stops and that’s what always leads to really good offense for us. That’s always a key," Clark said.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder agreed with Clark’s assessment of her play, something she said mirrored the Hawkeyes’ effort as a whole.

“She was playing a little bit fast out there but the thing is you can talk to her about it and she will adjust," Bluder said. “She’s not somebody who will disagree with you. She takes it to heart and she will be really coachable out there and make those types of changes."

Bluder believed the Buffaloes had a lot to do with how Iowa started, saying Colorado’s defensive aggression had Iowa playing faster than it wanted to play.

Buffaloes coach JR Payne said Clark helped change that for Iowa.

“Part of it is her vision is so great, her speed is great, she’s a willing passer and is surrounded by willing runners," Payne said. “For them to be able to go out and go like they do, they’re just relentless."