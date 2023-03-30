DALLAS — Much like the vision that helps her compete on the court, Caitlin Clark prides herself on seemingly knowing things before they happen.

The Associated Press, University of Iowa associate head coach Jan Jansen and Harper Stribe, a patient at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, cooperatively surprised the Hawkeye women’s basketball standout recently.

Clark learned that she would receive the Associated Press national player of the year award Thursday during a visit to the children’s hospital earlier this month.

"They got me," Clark said after receiving the award at the American Airlines Center on the eve of the Iowa’s first Final Four appearance in 30 years.

Clark explained how it all played out after she was presented the crystal trophy.

Iowa’s team has a history of visiting children at the Iowa City hospital and Clark said she didn’t think a thing about it when Jensen and coach Lisa Bluder asked her to accompany them on a short trip there.

She didn’t think twice when a photographer showed up to tape the visit, figuring it was for use by the hospital.

And when it was suggested that they go up to the top floor where patients wave to fans in the stands at Kinnick Stadium on football game days, Clark welcomed the chance.

"I had never been up there. With COVID and everything, I had never had the chance and thought it would be cool," Clark said.

Once there, Jensen pulled out her phone and handed it to Clark, where Stribe — befriended by Hawkeye women’s basketball players when she was first diagnosed with a soft tissue cancer several years ago and again now as she continues her battle — congratulated Clark on her season.

Other young patients did the same before Bluder informed Clark that she had been selected by the panel that votes on the weekly AP poll to receive the honor.

Clark was selected by 20 of the 28 voters for the award.

One day after being named the winner of the Naismith Trophy as the most outstanding player in women’s college basketball, she was joined at the awards ceremony by the entire Iowa team and her parents.

Clark thanked them all, and with Indiana coach Teri Moren receiving AP national coach of the year honors at the same ceremony, the Iowa junior thanked the Hoosiers and other Big Ten Conference teams for helping push the Hawkeyes to compete at a high level.

Moren returned the favor, congratulating Clark and echoing that Iowa and Indiana "certainly had some good battles this season. Those games prepared you and your team for this moment. We’re all wishing you the best."

The AP honor was one of two Clark won Thursday.

Clark, who averages 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists, was named the recipient of the Wade Trophy presented by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.

She is the first Big Ten player to win that award since Stephanie White of Purdue claimed it in 1999.