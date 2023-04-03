DALLAS — It will never be the same.

It can’t be, with Monika Czinano taking her post presence to the professional level and McKenna Warnock turning her attention to dental school.

The only two Iowa women’s basketball players who completed their college careers on Sunday made an impact on and off the court during a record-setting season that ended with a loss in the national title game.

“I can’t imagine the locker room next year without them," Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder said following Iowa’s 102-85 setback to LSU in the Final Four championship game.

Bluder will also never forget the ride Czinano and Warnock took the Hawkeyes on as part of a starting five which has started 92 games together for Iowa the past three seasons.

She’ll never forget the contributions the group collectively delivered during a 31-7 season that lasted longer than any season in the 49-year history of the Hawkeye program.

The first Iowa team to reach the national championship game accomplished one memorable feat after another on its way to becoming the first Big Ten team to reach the Final Four since 2015.

Despite returning a starting five intact for a third season of work together, the Hawkeyes’ chemistry with reserves adjusting to new or expanded roles took some time to develop.

Iowa was 5-3 eight games into the season but celebrated victories 26 times in its last 30 tipoffs.

Before cutting down the nets in Minneapolis as Big Ten Tournament champions for a second straight season, the Hawkeyes took down a pair of second-ranked teams during conference play.

Iowa handed Ohio State its first loss of the season on the Buckeyes’ home court and ended the regular season when Caitlin Clark’s 3-point buzzer beater upended Indiana after the Hoosiers claimed the conference regular-season title.

A three-game run through the Big Ten tourney followed and positioned the Hawkeyes for a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tourney.

Iowa routed Southeastern Louisiana and fought off a physical Georgia team at home in their postseason openers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Wins over Colorado and Louisville followed in Seattle that sent this group of Hawkeyes to the Final Four for the first time in three decades and they weren’t done yet.

They became the only team in the nation to hand top-ranked South Carolina a loss this season, riding a second straight 41-point game from Clark to end the Gamecocks’ 42-game win streak 77-73 and advance Iowa to the national title game.

Beyond that, the Hawkeyes treated Iowa fans and the nation to an entertaining brand of up-tempo basketball.

Iowa led the nation in scoring at 87.3 points per game.

“Our team plays basketball the right way," said Clark, who has swept national player of the year honors handed out so far.

“I think that’s the biggest thing is just when people come and watch and understand the game, they see how fun and how great the product is and they keep coming back for more," Clark said.

The junior all-American said Sunday she will think about the future in a few weeks. For now, she wants to enjoy the accomplishments of this year’s team while acknowledging that this team has set the bar higher for future teams.

“This is our goal every single year. We’re not just going to be satisfied with making it here one time," Clark said.

Even in defeat, the Hawkeyes made things interesting, pulling within seven points after falling behind by 21 early in the third quarter Sunday.

LSU turned Iowa away by outscoring Hawkeye reserves 30-8 and more than doubling its season-long average of 3-point baskets with an 11-of-17 game from behind the arc.

“That’s how it goes," guard Kate Martin said. “Some of their bench players were hot. We tried our best, but their offensive plan, whatever it was, they executed it well."

Martin, Clark and Gabbie Marshall all return next season, giving the Hawkeyes three veteran backcourt starters to build around.

The offseason work in building Iowa’s 2023-24 team begins up front, where Czinano and Warnock leave with complete resumes.

Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage in 2021 and 2022, completed her career third on Iowa’s career scoring charts with 2,413 points. Only Megan Gustatson and Clark have accumulated more.

Warnock, who opted not to use an extra year of eligibility she had available to begin postgraduate studies, finishes with 1,277 points.

“I knew this was my last game either way, but still it’s never easy," she said. “We showed a lot of fight (Sunday), getting it from 21 points to seven, but some stuff didn’t fall our way and they knocked down some tough shots."

Filling the lineup spots by Czinano and Warnock will be a work in progress during the offseason.

Hannah Stuelke made significant contributions during her freshman season, averaging 6.5 points while competing at both the post and power forward position. Just where she lines up next season remains to be determined but her athleticism will continue to add something to the Iowa mix.

Addison O’Grady appears positioned to take on a greater role inside, where Sharon Goodman and AJ Ediger could factor into things with continued development.

Sydney Affolter had her moments as well as small forward and will contribute to a team that returns reserve guard Molly Davis and expects Kylie Feuerbach to be back on the court after missing this season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

No matter how it all shakes out, Czinano will be watching.

“I’ll probably be playing overseas but I’ll have to get used to setting my alarm for 2 or 3 in the morning because this group, they’ll be worth watching," Czinano said.

