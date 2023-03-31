DALLAS — Believe it.

The University of Iowa women’s basketball team is playing for a national championship Sunday.

Making their first Final Four appearance in three decades, the Hawkeyes ended South Carolina’s 42-game win streak Friday night with a 77-73 victory in the semifinals at the American Airlines Center.

Caitlin Clark scored 41 points to send Iowa into the final, where the Hawkeyes (31-6) will play Louisiana State in Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. championship game.

"Nobody believed that we were going to win this game, nobody but the people in our locker room," Clark said. "Why wouldn't you pick South Carolina? They hadn't lost in 42 games. But, we believed."

Thousands of Iowa fans in the sellout crowd of 19,288 watched as Clark led a group of Hawkeyes as they sprinted around the court for several minutes to celebrate Iowa’s first-ever NCAA title game appearance.

The Tigers (33-2) also earned the chance to play for their first title in the sport with a 79-72 victory over Virginia Tech.

Clark scored Iowa’s final 17 points to hold off the Gamecocks, who lost for the first time since dropping a 64-62 game to Kentucky in the 2022 SEC tourney title game.

Her biggest two came after the Gamecocks had pulled within 73-71 on the last two of Zia Cooke’s 24 points.

South Carolina’s size proved problematic as expected, but Iowa being outrebounded 49-25 didn’t matter after McKenna Warnock pulled down the only rebound that mattered.

The senior grabbed a long offensive board off of a missed 3-point try by Clark.

"It just sort of fell into my lap," Warnock said. "My first thought when I got it? Get the ball to Caitlin."

That happened and Clark was then fouled by Brea Beal with 13 seconds left. She stepped to the line and hit a pair to extend the Iowa lead to 75-71.

Raven Johnson answered with a basket for the Gamecocks and Clark found herself back at the line with :08 to play, calmly hitting the game’s final points in a game lowa led for more than 35 minutes.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley congratulated Iowa for playing a "tough game" and said Clark lived up to what she had seen on tape.

"She was on point," Staley said. "She was everything we saw, everything, like assists, points, turnovers, all of them. She ran the gamut of who she is as a player and she threaded the needle."

Staley credited Monika Czinano for being the real difference maker.

"She had a great connection with (Clark) and if we could have allowed her a few less opportunities, it could have flipped things the other way," Staley said. "She was the one who put them over the top with her contributions."

Iowa added to a one-point halftime advantage with a fast start in the third quarter.

The Hawkeyes scored the first eight points of the quarter despite Czinano picking up her third foul just over one minute into the quarter.

A pair of baskets by Clark, one by Addison O’Grady and another by Kate Martin left Iowa in front 46-37 with 7:23 to go in the quarter.

Aliyah Boston finished with eight points and 10 rebounds but was held scoreless in eight minutes of action in the first half after picking up two fouls.

She ended her team's drought and her own when she scored with 7:06 to go.

South Carolina continued to cut into the Iowa advantage, pulling within 51-49 with 3:15 to go in the quarter on two of the three points scored by Beal, a Rock Island graduate.

Clark answered on the next possession and Czinano — who finished with 18 points — scored the final six points of the third for Iowa, answering points by the Gamecocks on each occasion to send the Hawkeyes into the final quarter with a 59-55 lead.

"We didn't let them go on any big runs and I felt we did a good job on them defensively," Bluder said.

The Hawkeyes concentrated on packing the lane and allowing the Gamecocks to shoot from the perimeter, where they hit 4-of-20 shots.

A 3-pointer by Johnson and a basket by Boston pushed South Carolina back in front, 60-59. That lead with 8:54 didn’t last.

Clark made certain of that, answering Boston’s basket with a 3-point basket on the ensuing possession to put Iowa back on top 62-60.

Czinano scored on the next possession and the Gamecocks played from behind the remainder of the game.

After shaking off some opening-minute jitters that saw the teams combine to miss their first seven shots, the Hawkeyes found a rhythm and found a nine-point lead after one quarter.

Clark broke the ice for Iowa, scoring on a drive with 7 minutes, 29 seconds remaining in the first quarter, the start of an 11-point, four-assist quarter for the junior.

Her 3-point basket with 4:35 to go in the quarter pushed Iowa in front 11-6.

The Gamecocks pulled within 13-11 when Cooke converted at the line to complete a three-point play with 2:43 remaining in the first before the Hawkeyes closed the quarter on a 9-2 run.

Martin created some separation, hitting from 3-point range in the midst of a run of seven straight points by Iowa.

Two free throws by Clark with nine seconds left in the quarter sent Iowa into the second with a 22-13 lead.

"Coming out fast in the first quarter and getting off to a good start like that, it really set a tone," Martin said. "It told us that we could compete. We didn't just survive. We thrived."

The Gamecocks found success in the second quarter putting the ball in hands of Cooke.

The 5-foot-9 guard helped chip away at the Hawkeye lead as Clark and Czinano each picked up their second fouls in the quarter, Clark with 8:17 remaining in the half and Czinano with 4:12 to play.

South Carolina took its first lead of the game when Laeticia Amihere scored on a lay-in with 3:01 to go in the half to give the Gamecocks a 32-31 advantage.

Clark returned in time to answer with a 3-pointer from the top of the key in the second of six lead changes in the quarter.

Clark, the national player of the year, also topped 1,000 points for the season during the quarter, then surpassed former Hawkeye Megan Gustafson’s previous Big Ten single-season record of 1,001 points before the Hawkeyes took a 38-37 lead into the locker room at the half.

The Hawkeyes held that margin despite being out-rebounded 23-12 and giving up 13 second-chance points in the first 20 minutes.

Clark scored 19 of her points in the first half, while Czinano had put 10 on the board.

