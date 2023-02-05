UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Caitlin Clark and Iowa women's basketball team took care of business Sunday.

Ignoring a more than three-hour delay in their flight Saturday that led to a late arrival and cancellation of shoot around plans, the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes steamrolled Penn State 95-51 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Clark recorded the ninth triple-double of her career as Iowa won its eighth straight game, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. The junior's nine triple-doubles equals the second most in NCAA women's basketball history.

The all-American guard has now scored in double figures in 75 consecutive games, an NCAA best.

Monika Czinano, shooting 70 percent or better for the seventh time in eight games, knocked down 7-of-10 shots from the field on her way to a 14-point game and Kate Martin added 11 in a game the Hawkeyes dominated from the start.

Iowa jumped out to a 19-9 lead after one quarter -- matching the fewest points the Hawkeyes have allowed in an opening qurater this season -- and grew its lead to 45-22 at halftime and 77-40 through three quarters.

Twelve of 14 players who competed for Iowa scored points, 11 contributed to the Hawkeyes' 51-24 rebounding advantage and eight had a hand in the team's 28 assists.

"We came out and controlled things right off the bat,'' Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "That was a beautiful game, 28 assists on 39 baskets and we made some beautiful passes. I believe basketball when played the right way can be a lot like a ballet, so graceful and beautiful, and we played that way.''

The Hawkeyes also shot the ball and defended.

In beating Penn State by more than 40 points for the second time this season, Iowa connected on 59.1 percent of its shots while limiting the Nittany Lions to 27.4-percent shooting.

Holding scoring leader Makenna Marisa to single digits for the second time this season -- she finished nine points -- Penn State (13-11, 4-9 Big Ten) was led by 11 points from Taniyah Thompson.

Bluder was pleased with the way her team went about its business despite the logistical issues Iowa encountered on its trip.

"This is a veteran group and they handled it that way,'' Bluder said.

The Hawkeyes (19-4, 11-1) also avoided the trap following last Thursday's win over eighth-ranked Maryland and a Thursday game at fourth-ranked Indiana next on Iowa's schedule.

"Indiana is obviously a good team, ranked fourth, and it's going to be an unbelievable environment,'' Bluder said. "There are still a lot of games left but this will be one of the toughest games we play because it is on the road against a team ranked ahead of us.''