Clark injures ankle in Hawkeye loss

Fourth-ranked Iowa may have suffered more than its first loss of the season Thursday night when Kansas State edged the Hawkeye women’s basketball team, 84-83.

All-American guard Caitlin Clark suffered an ankle injury in the final seconds of the game in Manhattan, Kan., an injury that could impact her availability for Sunday’s 2 p.m. home game against Missouri Valley Conference favorite Belmont.

“I do not have any idea,’’ coach Lisa Bluder said following the game regarding the severity of the injury. “She twisted an ankle. She had twisted it before. Same one, unfortunately.’’

Clark had previously turned the same ankle during Iowa’s season-opening win over Southern University.

Thursday, the Big Ten preseason player of the year took an inbounds pass with 3.8 seconds remaining in the game, stumbling as she threw the ball to McKenna Warnock.

Clark appeared to have become tangled up with an opposing player, falling the court as she delivered the pass.

The junior who recorded the 27th double-double of her career in the game with 27 points and 10 rebounds had to be helped to the bench as officials reviewed what transpired after Clark got the ball to Warnock.

As the clock wound down, Warnock fed the ball to Monika Czinano who was fouled as she went up for a shot but a review showed that the contact occurred after time expired.

The loss followed an overtime win at Drake on Sunday and Bluder said she doesn’t believe high expectations have impacted her team’s early-season play.

“What I do know is you have a target on your back for everybody else. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot and we better get used to it,’’ Bluder said.