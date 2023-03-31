DALLAS — About the only thing Caitlin Clark hasn’t won in recent days is the Electoral College.

The University of Iowa guard continued her sweep of college women’s basketball national player of the year honors Friday, named by the United States Basketball Writers Association as the recipient of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award.

The award is the fourth top national honor Clark has received this week.

In ceremonies in Dallas in days leading up to the Hawkeyes’ Final Four game on Friday night against South Carolina, Clark was presented the Naismith Trophy by Atlanta Tipoff Club and received the crystal trophy presented to the Associated Press player of the year.

Clark was named the winner of the Wade Trophy on Thursday evening and previously was selected by The Athletic as its national player of the year.

The two-time Big Ten player of the year will receive the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award at the USBWA College Basketball Awards Banquet on April 12 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

“I appreciate the honors but I don’t play this game for awards. I play it because it is a team game and I enjoy being part of a successful team," Clark said. “I play it because I welcome the opportunity to show young people what they can do when they put their mind to something."

The West Des Moines, Iowa, native remains a finalist for the Wooden, Dawn Staley and Nancy Lieberman awards.

Clark, who was named as a USBWA all-American for a third time, is the second Hawkeye to receive the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, following the selection of Megan Gustafson in 2019.

The award from the USBWA is the second national honor Clark has received in her career, sharing freshman of the year honors with Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers in 2021.

The two Hawkeyes are the only Big Ten players to earn the honor in its 36-year history.

Clark became the first NCAA Division I women’s basketball player to record more than 900 points and 300 assists in a single season.

Averaging 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game, she entered Friday’s game with 984 points, 311 assists, 262 rebounds, a nation-leading 127 3-point baskets.

Deep thoughts: Iowa center Monika Czinano was asked about her first recollection of seeing Clark knock down a 3-point shot from logo range near midcourt.

She suspects that happened in the practice gym in the summer.

“You kind of play a little freer basketball then with no one really watching you, just you and your team having fun," Czinano said. “I remember seeing the progression of slowly she would just keep shooting them from further back and they would keep going in."

The Hawkeyes’ senior center then noticed Clark doing that more frequently.

“I’ve walked in and it’s been like, ‘Oh, she’s shooting at the logo. Oh, she must be having fun,’ and then it’s no, she’s on the gun shooting from there," Czinano said. “It was really special to see that in practice and scrimmaging against her for the first time. I knew right away she was going to be a very special basketball player."

Ready to defend: South Carolina players were anxious for the opportunity to defend Iowa’s Clark on Friday.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley wasn’t surprised by that.

“In our locker room, they’re super competitive. They all want the chance to guard her," Staley said. “It’s going to take all of them and more to guard Caitlin. She is someone that is unpredictable. … We have to show her different looks to hopefully keep her somewhat under control."

The long road: Friday marked the 12th day of Iowa’s extended road trip and coach Lisa Bluder said the Hawkeyes have seemed to enjoy being on the road together.

“We love being around each other. We really do. We kind of joked about that. We came straight from Seattle. We didn’t go home. We’ve been on the road together for two weeks and we’ve enjoyed every minute of it," Bluder said.

“If you didn’t like the people you were around, this would be a chore, not much fun. But, when you trust the people that you’re around, when you have respect for them, when you know they’re doing their job, it’s such a comforting feeling and you don’t want it to end."

The learning curve: In coaching Clark, it took some time for coach and player to get on the same page.

Bluder said it took some time for that to happen during Clark’s freshman season.

“She did test us her freshman year," Bluder said. "So, we had to learn it was give and take. It wasn’t all controlling what she did because I think when you try to stifle somebody like that, you’re ruining a little bit the type of player they are.

“What she does is special. What is a good shot for her is totally different than a good shot for somebody else. She has a little separate set of rules, quite honestly, than others because she can do things other people can’t do."