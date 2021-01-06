Clark pours in 37 points as Hawkeyes rally past Gophers

IOWA CITY — What a turnaround.

Late in the opening half Wednesday night, the Iowa women’s basketball team’s 41-game home winning streak was in dire straits facing a 16-point deficit to Minnesota.

The second half was a complete reversal.

Behind a career-high 37 points from freshman Caitlin Clark and 19 from junior Monika Czinano, Iowa rallied to collect a 92-79 Big Ten Conference victory over Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa (8-1, 4-1) outscored Minnesota 61-32 over the game’s final 22 minutes to move into sole possession of fourth place in the conference.

"The second half was amazing," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "The third quarter was a thing of beauty."

The Hawkeyes outscored the Gophers (2-5, 1-4) 30-13 in the the third quarter.

"Defensively is where it started," Clark said. "Our defense is not where we needed to have it in the first half, but we got stops to start the second half."

It also outrebounded Minnesota by a dozen in the closing two quarters to come up with several second-chance opportunities.