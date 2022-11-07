Clark returns from scare to lead rout

IOWA CITY — About the only scare thrown at the fourth-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team in Monday’s season opener was self-inflicted.

Big Ten preseason player of the year Caitin Clark limped off to the training room just over three minutes into the game following a hard fall to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena court but returned midway through the first quarter and led the Hawkeyes with 20 points and nine rebounds in an 87-34 rout of Southern University.

Clark, who said she tweaked an ankle when she stepped on the foot of another player, returned with Iowa owning an 8-5 lead with 4 minutes, 53 seconds remaining in the quarter and proceeded to demonstrate why the junior guard is a two-time all-American.

She took over the game as the Hawkeyes put together a run of 19 straight points.

Iowa carried a 15-10 lead into the second quarter before Clark buried back-to-back 3-point baskets in the first minute and a half.

Fouled as she attempted a 3-pointer on the Hawkeyes’ next possession, Clark buried three free throws and added another 3-point basket to her collection as the Iowa lead swelled to 30-10 with 3:45 remaining in the half.

The Hawkeyes, who shot 51.7% for the game, connected on 9-of-16 shots from the field while outscoring the Jaguars 28-5 during the second quarter as Iowa broke the game open.

Clark’s 14-point first half helped the Hawkeyes open a 43-15 advantage at the break that reached 55-15 on a Kate Martin basket with 5:14 to go in the third quarter.

The Hawkeyes led 67-23 through three quarters and coach Lisa Bluder played none of her players more than 24 minutes in the win.

Monika Czinano collected eight of her 10 points during a first half which saw 10 Hawkeyes score, demonstrating the additional depth Bluder believes will benefit her team this season.

Clark and McKenna Warnock, who finished with eight rebounds, led the Hawkeyes to a 51-22 advantage on the boards.

The game marked not only the Iowa debut of transfer guard Molly Davis and freshmen Hannah Stuelke and Taylor McCabe but also the return to action for Iowa’s Shateah Wetering and Sharon Goodman.

Both post players missed the 2021-22 season because of torn anterior cruciate ligaments and both contributed three points to the Hawkeyes’ first-half point total.

Stuelke, a 6-foot-2 forward from Cedar Rapids Washington, scored six of her 10 points during a two-minute stretch late in the third quarter as Iowa opened a 67-23 lead.

McCabe, who arrived at Iowa from Fremont, Neb., as her home state’s career 3-point leader, collected her first collegiate points from behind the arc in the second half. She scored nine points on 3-of-8 shooting from behind the arc.

Iowa plays host to Evansville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.