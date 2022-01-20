Clark sets Big Ten record in rout

MINNEAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark recorded her second straight triple-double, setting a Big Ten Conference record with her fourth of the season, and was responsible for more points than Minnesota scored as No. 25 Iowa rolled to a 105-49 victory over the Golden Gophers on Thursday night.
Clark had 35 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists for the first back-to-back triple-doubles in conference history, helping the Hawkeyes (11-4, 5-1 Big Ten) record their biggest win ever against a conference opponent. It was the fifth career double-double for the sophomore who was 14 of 21 from the field, 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.
Sabrina Ionescu, who finished at Oregon in 2020, is the NCAA record holder with eight triple-doubles in a season and 26 in a career.
Monika Czinano had 23 points and seven rebounds as Iowa dominated the boards 51-23. Gabbie Marshall added 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting. The Hawkeyes were 9 of 17 from 3-point range (53%) and shot 59% (40 of 68) overall.
Sara Scalia scored 15 points for Minnesota (9-10, 2-5 Big Ten), which was 4 of 19 from 3-point range and shot 33% (21 of 63).
Clark had 15 points in the second quarter, helping Iowa take a 47-34 lead at the half. She was one of three Hawkeyes with 10 points in the third quarter when they outscored Minnesota 37-12.
Iowa had runs of 10-0, 11-0 and another 10-0 in the third quarter before scoring the first 10 points of the fourth quarter. Clark had four points in the fourth but had five assists and five rebounds as the Hawkeyes had a 21-3 scoring advantage.
Purdue 89, Illinois 67: The Purdue Boilermakers used a 51-29 advantage in the middle two quarters to cruise past Illinois in their Big Ten Conference matchup on Thursday evening.
Aaliyah Nye led the Illini (6-10) with 19 points and De'Myla Brown contributed 12 as Illinois shot 38.1% from the field to Purdue's 54.1.
Jayla Oden chipped in 11 points and six rebounds off the bench for Illinois.
Purdue (12-6) was led by Abbey Ellis' 21 points.
Black Hawk 90, Sauk Valley 54: The Black Hawk College women’s basketball team took advantage of an undermanned opponent to roll to a 90-54 Arrowhead Conference victory over Sauk Valley.
Sauk Valley, which has nine players on its season roster, played Thursday’s game at the BHC Gym with just five players. The loss dropped the Skyhawks record to 5-6, 0-3 in the league.
Black Hawk (10-8, 2-0 Arrowhead) won its second game in as many starts after a layoff to begin the new year.
BHC substituted liberally throughout, and that was reflected with all 11 players in the book scoring. The Braves were led by Megan Teal (22), Khloe Damm (13) and former Davenport North prep Me’Kiyah Harris (10).
Hailey Walters led Sauk with a game-high 21 and freshman Ainsleigh Hendrix added 17.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Black Hawk 71, Sauk Valley 65: The Black Hawk College men’s basketball team made the critical plays in the final minute of play to pull out a 71-65 Arrowhead Conference victory over Sauk Valley Thursday evening in the BHC Gym.
Holding a 66-65 lead on a Deyonce Taylor bucket as the clock clicked under a minute left in regulation of the nip-and-tuck contest, Sauk Valley missed a pair of free throws. After running down the shot clock, Kaeden Lawary turned a drive into an old-fashioned three-point play with :30.0 left in regulation. After the Skyhawks missed a 3-point attempt, Garang Deng hit both ends of a one-and-one with :10.1 to give the Braves (8-6, 2-0 Arrowhead) plenty of breathing room for the victory that ended with another Sauk 3-point miss.
The third straight loss dropped Sauk Valley to 6-9, 0-2 in Arrowhead action.
Lawary led BHC with a game-high 23 points. Delaney Little followed with 16 points and former Davenport Central prep KeShawn Pegues recorded a nice double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds.