Clark stars, but Hawkeye remains one of the team

Caitlin Clark leads the country with averages of 25.5 points and 8.1 assists per game for Iowa’s 23rd-ranked women’s basketball team.
The sophomore has set Big Ten records with her nation-leading four triple-doubles this season and the 18 assists dished out in a win at Penn State last week.
She has also joined the likes of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, James Hardin, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only players in the NBA, WNBA or NCAA Division I men’s or women’s basketball since 2000 to record back-to-back 30-point triple doubles.
Is there anything the Hawkeye guard thinks she can’t do?
“I couldn’t have done any of it without my teammates. That’s not just a cliché. The other night (at Penn State) we had 37 assists on 43 baskets as a team. You don’t get that unless you’re passing the ball to teammates who know what to do with it,’’ Clark said.
“A lot of the spotlight is on me, but in reality it’s on our team and what we’re capable of. We want the spotlight to show that women’s basketball is enjoyable to watch and we want to win. That’s what really matters.’’
That mindset has helped the Hawkeyes build a 14-4 record with an 8-1 start at the midpoint of their Big Ten schedule heading into an 8 p.m. home game Monday against Ohio State.
Coach Lisa Bluder said Clark quickly bought into one of the core values of the Iowa program, values expressed on a sign in the Hawkeye locker room.
It simply reads, “Everyone matters.’’
In the 22 seasons she has been at Iowa, Bluder and her staff have built their program with that belief.
“It doesn’t matter if you are the leading scorer, hardly get off the bench or are injured this year, everyone matters,’’ Bluder said. “That’s how we operate. I don’t know where Caitlin would be without Monika Czinano on the other end of all those assists and Caitlin is smart enough to understand that.’’
Clark saw that value of team as a recruit and she sees it on a daily basis as part of the Hawkeye program today.
“I’m held to the same high standards as everyone in the program,’’ Clark said. “A lot of attention comes to me and our program, which is good for the program.’’
Bluder believes the attention that is brought to the Iowa program through Clark’s accomplishments only benefits the Hawkeyes.
“I’ve run out of words to describe what Caitlin has meant to our program, but she is bringing national attention to Iowa and the Hawkeyes and that’s great. When Caitlin's light shines, it shines on all of us,’’ Bluder said.
“I’m always getting texts from people saying ‘Hey, I was watching last night and saw Caitlin do this or that.’”
Bluder recently heard from a family in Columbia, Mo., earlier this month who made the nearly four-hour drive to Iowa City to watch Clark play for the Hawkeyes.
“It was a Christmas gift for one of their daughters to come see our game and watch Caitlin play,’’ Bluder said. “That’s the kind of attention she’s getting.’’
Clark is not the first Hawkeye to attract national attention.
But, Bluder said the differences between Clark and former Hawkeye and national player of the year Megan Gustafson are as different as the positions they play.
“Megan made it easy. She was an amazing teammate but as a center the ball was not in her hands as much as a point guard. Caitlin, the ball is in her hands so much, she is going to draw attention just because of that,’’ Bluder said.
The Iowa coach said Clark handles it all well.
“She has great talent, but she has never forgotten that she is part of a team and her teammates realize the same thing,’’ Bluder said. “That’s why it works for us.’’