IOWA CITY — Caitlin Clark might have outdone herself Sunday.

The Iowa junior added to her collection of amazing feats on the basketball court by delivering a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer on an inbounds play that started with 1.5 seconds on the clock to lift sixth-ranked Iowa past second-ranked Indiana, 86-85.

Clark benefited from a Monika Czinano screen, took an inbounds pass from Kate Martin as she came around the top of the key and launched the dagger that handed the Hoosiers their first loss in 15 games.

“I was just happy it was a three and we won instead of a two that would have sent us to overtime," Clark said after finishing a 34-point performance in front of a sellout crowd of 15,056 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

She recalled watching the ball roll around a bit as it fell through the net and then.

“I just ran," Clark said.

As teammates spilled onto the court to celebrate, Clark ran beyond the baseline then found herself circling the court, sharing high-fives with anyone who offered.

Hawkeye McKenna Warnock didn’t bother trying to chase Clark.

“She’s too fast," Warnock said.

Clark recalls letting out a scream as well, just like she would while growing up when simulating that moment in the family driveway while competing against her brothers.

“I’m glad I gave little girls all over the state something to scream about," Clark said.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder didn’t have much of a voice left to scream following the game, but called the battle between the two Big Ten heavyweights “an unbelievable game for women’s basketball. Two great teams in an unbelievable environment. And, the good guys won in the end."

That took some doing against the Hoosiers, who had taken an 85-83 lead when Makenzie Holmes hit two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining.

The clock had run down to eight-tenths of a second when Holmes was fouled by Czinano, but the officials reviewed video and reset the clock at 1.5.

“I knew to ask them because we had the same situation (in a loss) at Kansas State earlier this year," Clark said. "I told the officials they had to look at it."

Warnock was actually the first option on the designed play Bluder said she picked up last summer while visiting the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

“It didn’t work exactly the way it was drawn up, but it is something we have worked on," Bluder said.

Clark said she was surprised to get as much of an open look as she found herself with as the play developed.

“I was probably more open than I should have been and there was not much time to turn around and get it off to find the rim," Clark said. "It spun around and went down."

Indiana coach Teri Moren, whose team lost for the first time since a Dec. 29 setback to Michigan State, felt the Hoosiers were in a position to defend Iowa’s last look.

“We were set up the way we needed to be. Chloe (Moore-McNeil) slipped and ended up behind the play," Moren said. “It’s disappointing."

Clark also finished with nine assists and nine rebounds for Iowa (23-6, 15-3 Big Ten).

Her effort was complemented by 19 points from Martin and 13 from Czinano, who had scored six straight points over the final 2 minutes, 31 seconds of a back-and-forth fourth quarter.

“What a Senior Day," said Czinano, who was honored along with Warnock following Iowa’s final regular season home game.

Indiana (26-2, 16-2) showed plenty of balance as well.

Holmes led four Hoosiers in double figures with 21 points, while Sydney Parrish and Moore-McNeil added 18 apiece and Grace Berger totaled 16.

“I looked up at the board after the game and saw those numbers 21, 18, 18, 16, that’s how good of a team we beat," Clark said.

Iowa helped itself by committing just seven turnovers — 11 fewer than in a nine-point loss at Indiana on Feb. 9 — and starting quickly in both halves, something Bluder felt was critical.

“We did the things we had to do to play with an opponent who we have a lot of respect for," Bluder said. “Starting fast, we delivered a message we were here to play."

The Hawkeyes opened the game on a 13-2 run and after Clark scored on a drive to the basket in the final five seconds of the second quarter Iowa took a 40-39 lead into the locker room at the half.

Clark scored six points in an 11-3 flurry that opened the third quarter, taking a 51-42 lead on a 3-pointer by Warnock with 5:09 to go in the quarter before the Hoosiers rallied.

The win leaves Iowa as the No. 2 seed for the Big Ten tourney behind Indiana. The Hawkeyes will face the winner of Purdue and Wisconsin at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.