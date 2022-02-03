Clark's triple-double leads short-handed Hawkeyes

MADISON, Wis. — As Caitlin Clark collected her fifth triple-double of the season, the absence of two starters didn't faze the 21st-ranked Iowa women's basketball team at all Thursday night.

With only seven players healthy enough to play, the Hawkeyes rebounded from a Monday loss to 23-ranked Ohio State by overwhelming Wisconsin 84-50 at the Kohl Center.

In beating the Badgers for a 25th consecutive game, Iowa played without its third-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, McKenna Warnock, and its top 3-point shooter and lead defender Gabbie Marshall.

Both watched the game from the bench in street clothes, Warnock with a cast on her left hand and Marshall nursing a shoulder injury suffered in the game against the Buckeyes.

But, it didn't matter.

Tomi Taiwo and Kylie Feuerbach stepped into the lineup and, after somewhat of a slow start, the Hawkeyes blew the game open in the second and third quarters.

Iowa led 15-8 after the first quarter but outscored Wisconsin 23-12 in the second quarter and then turned a 38-20 halftime lead into a 55-32 lead after the third quarter.

"The coaches kept it all positive, saying they had all the confidence in us as well," said Taiwo, who finished with eight points and played just over 36 minutes, more than 20 minutes over her season average.

"I was excited to be out there and get the minutes I had. I was just hoping I had enough energy."

That wasn't an issue for any of Iowa's players. Four Hawkeyes finished in double figures led by Clark's effort.

She fed Taiwo for a 3-point basket a little over one minute into the fourth quarter to give the Hawkeye sophomore her 10th assist of the game and her fifth triple-double of the season and sixth of her career.

Clark finished the game with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in just 30 minutes of playing time.

"Caitlin did what Caitlin does, but I'm really proud of the how we had so many players step up," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "I thought we played great, 21 assists and just 12 turnovers, we shot the ball well (59% from the field) and every single player gave us a great effort."

Monika Czinano added 17 points, Addison O'Grady scored a career-high 16 and Kate Martin finished with 10. Sydney Affolter complemented Clark's work on the boards with a career-high eight rebounds off the bench for Iowa.

Bluder said she does not know at this point if Iowa (15-5, 9-2 Big Ten) will have Warnock or Marshall available for Sunday's 5:30 p.m. game at conference-leading Michigan.

The Hawkeyes are, however, getting closer to having Logan Cook back on the court. The senior who has missed Iowa's last 10 games with a leg injury was in uniform Thursday but did not play after going through warm-ups with a leg brace on.

Wisconsin, which shot just 32%, was without its second-leading scorer. Sydney Hilliard announced Thursday she is taking a "leave of absence for personal reasons" from the team.

Julie Pospisilova and Krystyna Ellew led the Badgers (5-16, 2-9) with 13 points apiece.

