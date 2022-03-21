Clinton native to lead Fighting Illini

A Clinton native who has led her team to five conference championships and four NCAA tournament berths in the past six years has named to lead the Illinois women’s basketball program.

Shauna Green was named Monday as the 10th coach in the history of the Fighting Illini program, arriving from Dayton where she was a three-time Atlantic-10 Conference coach of the year while leading the Flyers to five conference titles and six postseason tournament appearances over six seasons.

Her 2021-22 team finished 26-6, winning the Atlantic-10 and defeating DePaul in the First Four round of the NCAA tournament before losing to Georgia in a first-round game Friday night in Ames, Iowa.

“In visiting with Shauna, I was struck by her inner drive, her innate competitiveness and her commitment to the student-athletes under her charge,’’ Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman said in a statement announcing the hire.

“She and I connected quickly around an ambitious vision for the future of Illinois women’s basketball which she and her staff plan to spread around the state and across the country. Our women’s basketball program is in great hands under coach Green’s leadership.’’

At Illinois, Green takes over a program which has not had a winning record since finishing 19-14 during the 2012-13 season and has not played in the NCAA tournament since 2003.

Green welcomes the challenge.

“I am beyond excited to join the Illini family. For me, it’s always about the people, fit and vision. As soon as I met Josh, I believe in his leadership and desire to build a winning program,’’ Green said.

“I want to thank Josh, (senior associate athletics director) Sara Burton and chancellor Robert Jones for their belief in me. I truly believe the time is now for the program and we will work tirelessly to build it into a championship program.’’

Green is a 1998 graduate of Clinton High School, where the former Shauna Geronzin was a first-team all-state player in basketball and excelled in volleyball while ranking among the River Queens’ all-time leaders in kills and blocks.

She went on to compete in college in basketball at Canisius, where she was a four-time all-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference selection and was chosen three times as the most valuable player on the team.

Named to the Clinton High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014, two years after she was selected to the Canisius Hall of Fame, Green’s first head coaching job was at Loras College where she coached from 2005-07.

She spent time working as an assistant at Providence, Dayton and Northwestern before being named as the head coach at Dayton in 2016.

Green led her first Flyers team to a 22-10 record, winning both the regular-season and postseason tournament in the Atlantic-10.

She has compiled a 127-50 record over six seasons at Dayton and including her two seasons at Loras has a career record of 156-75.

Her Dayton teams won at least 22 games in four of Green’s six seasons, qualifying for the NCAA tourney four times and playing in the WNIT twice.

A 2002 graduate of Canisius, Green later earned a Master’s degree in physical education with an emphasis in athletic administration from Loras. She and her husband, Andy, have one son, Matteo.

