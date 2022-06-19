Clinton roots guide new Fighting Illini coach

Lessons learned on the basketball and volleyball courts at Clinton High School continue to guide new University of Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green.

Hired in March to resurrect the long-struggling Fighting Illini program, Green said her experiences as a competitor with the River Queens and in college at Canisius have always formed the base of her coaching style.

“I was fortunate to be around good coaches in high school and college, coaches who did it the right way and provided an example that I try to follow to this day,’’ Green said during the Fighting Illini Tailgate Tour’s recent stop in East Moline.

“When I was growing up in Clinton, I don’t know that I could say that I envisioned myself being a head coach in the Big Ten but the things I learned then and at all of the other stops along the way have impacted me as a coach.’’

Green, who began her head coaching career at Loras College in Dubuque in 2005 after spending three seasons there as an assistant, said she has taken a little bit from every coach she has played and worked for in developing a championship-caliber coaching style.

Although she was known for offensive abilities as a player, her teams are traditionally built around defense and rebounding.

“The people who know me from when I played, they give me some grief about that, saying I never played any defense, but as a coach I quickly understood the value of that and going back to Loras, that’s been at the core of what our teams have tried to do.’’

Hired after working as an assistant at Northwestern, her first Division I head coaching stop came at Dayton in the fall of 2016.

The first of the six teams she coached there won 22 games and played in the NCAA tournament.

The Flyers won five Atlantic-10 Conference regular-season titles and two conference tourney championships while reaching the NCAA tourney four times and the WNIT twice while compiling a 127-50.

Green was able to sell those results to recruits when she was at Dayton.

At Illinois, she finds herself marketing a very different product.

“At this point in time, I can sell the track record of success that I have had and the vision for what I believe the Illinois program can become,’’ Green said. “I’m excited about the possibilities and I want to bring in players who want to have a hand in turning that into reality.’’

Green understands there is plenty of work to do.

The Fighting Illini have won more than three Big Ten games in a season just once in the last nine seasons, haven’t had a winning overall record in 10 seasons and last played in the NCAA tourney 20 years and four head coaches ago.

Green is introducing her style of basketball to Illinois players as summer workouts begin, working with a group that includes eight newcomers and five players who return from a 7-20 team which went 1-13 in Big Ten play last season.

The Fighting Illini roster includes five players signed since Green’s arrival, including four with previous collegiate experience.

Makira Cook and Brynn Shoup-Hill followed Green to Illinois from Dayton, guard Genesis Bryant transferred from North Carolina State and 6-foot-6 Aicha Ndour began her college career at Rutgers but joins the Fighting Illini from Northwest Florida State College.

Green also signed one high school player this spring and will be working with three freshmen who signed with Illinois last fall.

“We going to build this together and we’re anxious to get to work,’’ she said. “It’s a great opportunity.’’

