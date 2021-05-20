Coaching change means Illini might lose 2022 recruit

Two weeks ago, the Fighting Illini men's basketball program lost two of their top assistant coaches — Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman — to the Kentucky Wildcats.
It appeared the departure wouldn't affect next season's roster as the entire incoming class of 2021 — RJ Melendez from Kissimmee, Fla.; Luke Goode of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Brandin Podziemski from Delafield, Wis. — honored their commitments to Illinois and will arrive on campus in June.
The same might not be true of the Class of 2022, however. Rising star AJ Storr, who originally committed to Illinois in early April, has changed his mind. Many gurus called Storr the best-kept secret in the class of 2022.
Storr is originally from Rockford, Ill., but transferred to play for Arizona Compass Prep.
His athletic ability at 6-foot-6 has coaches oozing gushing over his skills. He plays above the rim, and his shooting appears to improve each time out. Getting a player to commit so early was a sign that Illinois was on its way to building a program with an identity.
But then, on May 13 Storr shocked Illini Nation and decommitted from the program.
"At this time, I am opening up my recruitment," Storr tweeted. "The University of Illinois is still on my list, and my family and I look forward to building a relationship with the new staff. I feel this is the best decision for me to pursue all options for my college basketball and future career."
Prior to his commitment to Illinois, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss were his only other major offers. Since then, he has received offers from Oklahoma, Creighton and LSU, and more are coming.
"I grew up an Illinois fan," Storr had said in early April. "I liked watching them play; it's my home state, it was an honor to get an offer from them (Illinois)."
Former Illini great and now assistant coach Chester Frazier is the lead recruiter for Storr and many others until head coach Brad Underwood is able to solidify the rest of his coaching staff.
While is not a done deal that Storr will not return to Illinois, it is a relationship that will need some mending after the change in staff.
One advantage for the Illini is that Storr and Frazier knew each other when Frazier was an assistant at Virginia Tech.
According to sources, Frazier has tried to make Storr a priority and keep him in the program; his upside and potential make him a valuable recruit.
In June recruiters are able to have contact with players, and campus visits will sort themselves out. Getting all your assistant coaches together and visits scheduled will be crucial in the next few weeks for the future of Illinois basketball.
Underwood is looking for the right fit and coaches who will continue the culture built the past four seasons. What you will not see is Underwood being pressured into making a hire just because it looks good.