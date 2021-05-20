Coaching change means Illini might lose 2022 recruit

Prior to his commitment to Illinois, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss were his only other major offers. Since then, he has received offers from Oklahoma, Creighton and LSU, and more are coming.

"I grew up an Illinois fan," Storr had said in early April. "I liked watching them play; it's my home state, it was an honor to get an offer from them (Illinois)."

Former Illini great and now assistant coach Chester Frazier is the lead recruiter for Storr and many others until head coach Brad Underwood is able to solidify the rest of his coaching staff.

While is not a done deal that Storr will not return to Illinois, it is a relationship that will need some mending after the change in staff.

One advantage for the Illini is that Storr and Frazier knew each other when Frazier was an assistant at Virginia Tech.

According to sources, Frazier has tried to make Storr a priority and keep him in the program; his upside and potential make him a valuable recruit.

In June recruiters are able to have contact with players, and campus visits will sort themselves out. Getting all your assistant coaches together and visits scheduled will be crucial in the next few weeks for the future of Illinois basketball.