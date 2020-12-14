Cockburn feels ready for what lies ahead

CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn knows the war that lies ahead and what it's going to take to come out the other side of the Big Ten schedule at the place the Illinois basketball team wants to be, bruises and all.
He doesn't figure he'll be as nervous before games. Maybe he won't be as rattled as frequently. That comes with confidence after a full year in the conference that's likely the best in all of college basketball. Cockburn and the rest of the Illinois veterans can spread the word to the younger players about the road they're going to embark on.
That begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Minnesota to begin conference play, which is hardly a reward for a 4-2 Illini team that just came off of a 10-day stretch that included three top-25 games.
“It’s all about maturity, man," Cockburn said. "Being comfortable now. I’ve played against all these teams before. I know what they’ve got. I know what they come with. I know what I’m capable of doing and I know what my team is capable of doing. I have a really good basketball team, my guards and my bigs.
"I feel like we can accomplish a lot by just going out there and doing what we do. We have a really good coaching staff that gets us prepared for the games, both defensively and offensively. It’s just about knowing details and just being confident."
No. 13 Illinois is coming off of a three-point loss to now-No. 16 Missouri in Columbia and rolls right into a game against a veteran Minnesota team led by guard Marcus Carr (23.8 ppg) and transfers Both Gach (Utah, 15.3 ppg) and Liam Robbins (Drake, 12.5 ppg).
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood woke up Monday morning knowing that a 20-game battle is ahead.
“If you’re good enough to win a Big Ten championship in this league, you’ve got a chance to win the national championship," Underwood said. "It’s 20 long, grueling nights. There are going to be ups and downs. There are going to be hiccups. That doesn’t have anything to do with COVID. That has to do with an elite league with elite teams with elite players and elite coaches."
Illinois didn't play well enough to leave Columbia with a win on Saturday. The energy wasn't there, the ball movement lacked and the team committed entirely too many fouls in a game that had entirely too many fouls. Underwood knows the fouling won't fly once conference play starts. What will fly is the fact that this team has been tested and has a mettle about it.
A challenging non-conference schedule has plenty to do with that. It was a very Michigan State-esque style of non-conference scheduling, where Underwood and Co. challenged the team with the intention of reaping the rewards down the road.
“We’re not going to sit back and be undefeated because we played a soft schedule," Underwood said. "We found out our warts. We found out who we are. We played three of the best teams in the country, in my opinion, and maybe four with Ohio. We faced great guards, we’ve faced legit size. I think it’s now just starting to fine tune some things. We’ll continue to do that."
The Big Ten has seven teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 — Iowa and Michigan State are the highest at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively after the Illini dropped seven spots — and is one of the deepest leagues in the country.
"Every night is going to be tough," Cockburn said. "I think Coach Underwood did a really good job with getting us the right games to prepare us for that; physical games, games where we’re going to be challenged on the glass and challenged physically. These first games really prepared us for what it’s going to be in the Big Ten, which is hard nights, two-possession games, a lot of competition."
