Cockburn feels ready for what lies ahead

CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn knows the war that lies ahead and what it's going to take to come out the other side of the Big Ten schedule at the place the Illinois basketball team wants to be, bruises and all.

He doesn't figure he'll be as nervous before games. Maybe he won't be as rattled as frequently. That comes with confidence after a full year in the conference that's likely the best in all of college basketball. Cockburn and the rest of the Illinois veterans can spread the word to the younger players about the road they're going to embark on.

That begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Minnesota to begin conference play, which is hardly a reward for a 4-2 Illini team that just came off of a 10-day stretch that included three top-25 games.

“It’s all about maturity, man," Cockburn said. "Being comfortable now. I’ve played against all these teams before. I know what they’ve got. I know what they come with. I know what I’m capable of doing and I know what my team is capable of doing. I have a really good basketball team, my guards and my bigs.

"I feel like we can accomplish a lot by just going out there and doing what we do. We have a really good coaching staff that gets us prepared for the games, both defensively and offensively. It’s just about knowing details and just being confident."