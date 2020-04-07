Cockburn to enter NBA Draft

"To Illini Nation: What a road it's been. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms. You guys made this journey all the more special. Game after game, you've filled the arena showing us what true unconditional support is.

"Ever since I began playing basketball a fire has been lit inside me, which I knew I had to pursue to the fullest extent. With that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.

"Embracing on this new journey is something I have always dreamt of and I have a special love for everyone who's helped get me here."

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a cloud of uncertainty over the NBA Draft, but teams are not allowed to meet in-person with potential draftees in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

NBA teams cannot meet or scout players in person, and though the draft combine is scheduled for May 21-24, it's speculated that the event is tentative, at best. The draft itself is scheduled for June 25, but it remains to be seen if that will be postponed.

The current schedule is such that college players have until April 26 to declare for the draft and must withdraw by June 15 to maintain college eligibility. That timeline also could be subject to change.