Cold-shooting Bees drop eighth straight

It’s tough to win basketball games when the shots aren’t dropping.

Ask St. Ambrose.

The Fighting Bees hit just 21 of the 68 shots they attempted Wednesday in a 75-66 loss to St. Xavier at Lee Lohman, a 30.9% touch from the field that sent St. Ambrose to its eighth straight Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference loss.

“When you’re shooting it like that, that’s too much to overcome," Fighting Bees coach Ray Shovlain said.

The only St. Ambrose player to shoot better than 50 percent was Austin Born, who hit three of the five shots he attempted in eight minutes of action.

“Our guys are playing hard, they’re working hard, competing, but at some point you’ve got to make a shot," Shovlain said.

The Fighting Bees made enough during stretches to keep things interesting, but a four-minute drought from the field in the first half and seven scoreless minutes from the field in the final nine minutes of the game allowed the Cougars to pull away.

St. Xavier scored the final seven points of the first half to open a 36-34 lead at the break and then broke the game open with an 11-4 run after an Ignacio Dacunda basket with 8 minutes, 37 seconds remaining pulled the Bees within 56-52.

St. Ambrose wrestled the lead away from the Cougars earlier in the half, using a 3-point basket by Grant Mason with 15:04 to play to take a 45-44 lead.

A jumper by Jake Friel kept the Fighting Bees (3-16, 2-13 CCAC) in front 48-46 with 12:10 to go, but TJ Babikir scored five straight points over the next 50 seconds to push the Cougars in front for good.

Outscoring St. Ambrose 48-20 in the paint, Jack Halvorson led St. Xavier (19-5, 13-3) with a 25-point game. Cedric Johnson added 18 and Jaeden King and Kevin Bishop totaled 12 apiece.

“That was the best team we’ve played so far with the exception of Drake," Shovlain said. “They have talent at every position, can move it, shoot it. They do a lot of good things."

Will Spriggs and Grant Mason led the Bees with 14 and 11 points while Andrew Morrissey had 17 rebounds to go with nine points.