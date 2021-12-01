Cold-shooting Bees fall to Lynx

Clink. Clank. Clunk.
Inside and out, shots weren’t falling Wednesday night for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team and a 29.9-percent touch from the field forced the Fighting Bees to stomach a 78-54 loss to Lincoln at Lee Lohman Arena.
“We missed so many bunnies, a number of shots that we normally get to go that just didn’t fall,’’ St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said following the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference setback.
About the only thing worse than the Fighting Bees’ 31.3-percent touch from 3-point range was the team’s 29.4-percent shooting inside the arc.
“It was just one of those nights,’’ Shovlain said. “We just didn’t finish. How many shots rolled around and fell out? We’ve got to be stronger than that. Even if we’re getting bumped down low, we have to finish the shot. This is college basketball. It’s not little league. You have to finish.’’
That wasn’t an issue for Lincoln’s Darnell Latham Jr.
The senior hurt St. Ambrose with a 6-of-13 touch from the 3-point range that led him to a 27-point point game.
“Latham’s a decent player, but we need to be better than that,’’ Shovlain said. “It was a struggle from the start.’’
Latham, who entered the game averaging 18 points, scored 19 in the opening half as the Lynx opened a 38-29 halftime advantage over the cold-shooting Fighting Bees.
St. Ambrose shot just 27 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, but kept things close on the boards.
The Fighting Bees turned 11 offensive rebounds into 11 second-chance points to stay within 36-29 following a Ben Schols basket in the final minute of first half.
Latham answered in the final seconds to send Lincoln into the locker room with a nine-point advantage at the break.
The Lynx opened the second half with a 15-1 run capped by a Latham 3-point basket, a surge that left St. Ambrose 53-30 hole just over five minutes into the final 20 minutes.
Lincoln (3-8, 3-3 CCAC) put the game away with 54.2-percent shooting after halftime, building a lead which grew as large as 66-39 with 7:25 remaining.
Nolan Griffin led St. Ambrose (4-4, 3-2) in scoring.
The sophomore from Moline came off the bench to finish with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting on a night when the Bees’ season-long scoring leaders, Tom Kazanecki and Schols, both finished seven points shy of their season averages with 10 and four points respectively.
“This was a tough one to lose at home, but we can’t dwell on it,’’ Shovlain said. “We have to bounce right back, get right back to work and keep moving forward because Trinity International isn’t going to be any easier on Saturday.’’