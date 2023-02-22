MADISON, Wis. — It wasn’t a mystery.

Coach Fran McCaffery needed less than five seconds to dissect what went wrong for the Iowa basketball team in Wednesday’s 64-52 loss at Wisconsin.

“We had another horrible shooting night," McCaffery said after the Hawkeyes’ second struggle-filled shooting performance in four nights.

Iowa’s issues started from 3-point range, where it followed Sunday’s 3-for-24 performance at Northwestern by hitting just 3-of-28 looks at the Kohl Center.

The season low 10.7-percent touch from beyond the arc extended to struggles inside the arc against the Badgers.

The Hawkeyes shot just 32.3 percent overall, hitting just 20-of-62 shots on the way to the team’s second-worst shooting performance of the season.

“I felt like we were getting really good looks. We ran our motion, mixed in some sets and most of the looks I felt were good," McCaffery said in a Learfield Sports postgame interview. “I’m disappointed in some of the things we did, a couple of possessions."

Filip Rebraca, who joined Tony Perkins in leading Iowa with 13 points, isn’t sure why shooting the basketball has become such a challenge lately but the Hawkeye senior does know one thing.

“We’ve got to move on, we have another game coming up this weekend and we’ve got to fix what we’re doing wrong," Rebraca said.

The game got away from the Hawkeyes midway through the second half after trading baskets with the Badgers in the opening minutes after halftime.

Iowa owned a 41-40 lead when Kris Murray scored on a dunk with 10 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the game.

Wisconsin, which hit just 4-of-18 3-pointers itself, bunched three together over the next three minutes to build a lead cold-shooting Iowa couldn’t catch.

All three came on relatively open looks from left of the baseline.

Freshman Connor Essegian knocked down the first, Max Klemsit followed with the second and when Chucky Hepburn hit with 8:11 to remaining, the Hawkeyes found themselves in a 49-43 hole.

As Iowa continued to misfire from 3-point range, the Badgers extended their lead to double digits at 57-47 on a basket by Hepburn with 4:54 remaining, part of a 24-8 run that left the Hawkeyes to deal with their second straight road loss.

Wisconsin didn’t give Murray anything easy.

The Big Ten’s second-leading scorer finished with just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Iowa connected on 1-of-12 looks from behind the arc in the first half but used eight first-half turnovers by the Badgers to remain within 27-26 at the half.

Wisconsin matched Iowa’s 1-for-12 shooting from 3-point range in the first half and held onto its slim halftime lead by holding the Hawkeyes to one field goal over the final four minutes of the opening half.

The Badgers failed to score from the field over the final 3:47 of a sluggish first half that saw Iowa jump out to a quick lead.

The Hawkeyes jumped out to an 8-2 lead following a Connor McCaffery basket just under three minutes into the game.

Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer, Steven Crowl, picked up his second foul four-and-a-half minutes into the game but Iowa was unable to capitalize.

The Hawkeyes (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten) went scoreless until Payton Sandfort scored two of his eight first-half points to break a 10-10 tie the Badgers had forged on a Essegian basket with 11:33 to go in the half.

With Murray limited to eight scoreless minutes before picking up his second foul, Wisconsin (16-11, 8-9) pushed ahead for the remainder of the half when Essegian answered a 3-pointer by Sandfort with one of his own to give the Badgers a 22-20 advantage with 4:53 to go in the half.