Coleman-Lands supplying Cyclones with shooting, leadership

AMES — Jalen Coleman-Lands never took an official visit to Iowa State.

He couldn’t. With his recruitment happening during COVID, the DePaul transfer had to do everything through Zoom.

Coleman-Lands was out for a few practices with a minor hamstring injury — he was back at practice Wednesday — and he joked with coach Steve Prohm about doing his official visit while he was unable to practice.

“I went over to him during practice to check on him to make sure he was doing alright and I was just messing with him and he said, ‘Yeah coach, I’m on my official visit. I never took an official visit here so I get these two days where I don’t have to do anything and y’all have to treat me really well and take me out to dinner,’” Prohm said. “We were laughing about that.

“You have to think about the uniqueness with a guy like Jalen. He didn’t see the campus in person, we recruited him through Zoom but all the feedback we got on him is that he’s a great, great competitor. I’ve been really impressed with his leadership abilities and his intangibles. You have energy givers and energy takers and he’s an energy giver.”