Coleman-Lands will finish career at Iowa State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Illinois basketball player Jalen Coleman-Lands recently was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA and he plans to play that final season at Iowa State.

Coleman-Lands, who has made 235 3-point field goals in his career, made the announcement Saturday on Instagram, choosing the Cyclones over Michigan, N.C. State, USC and California.

The 6-foot-4 guard from Indianapolis played for Illinois in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, starting 39 of 69 games.

He then sat out the 2017-18 season after transferring to DePaul. He played in just nine games with the Blue Demons in 2018-19 before suffering a broken hand, then averaged 11.1 points per game while starting all 32 games last season.

For his career, the former 4-star recruit has averaged 9.7 points in 110 games.

Early in the 2019-20 season, Coleman-Lands scored 17 points in DePaul’s 93-78 victory over Iowa, continuing a career-long history of success against the Hawkeyes. In five career games against Iowa, he has made 20 of 43 3-point field goals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.