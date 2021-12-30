Collective effort leads Vikings to easy non-conference road victory

Maybe there was a tough lesson learned or maybe it was just the difference in competition.
On Thursday, the Augustana College men's basketball team got off to a great start and built on that throughout en route to an 82-46 non-conference victory over the hosting Aurora Spartans at Thornton Gymnasium in a game in which the Vikings never trailed.
That was a good sign for the youthful Vikings, who are 6-6 heading back into CCIW play on Wednesday at home vs. North Central.
Earlier this month, the Vikings raced out to a 24-2 lead over North Park and led for all but the last 14 seconds in a demoralizing 60-58 CCIW setback lost with six seconds remaining.
On Thursday, instead of a collapse, there was progress in the eyes of first-year head coach Tom Jessee as his club allowed its fewest points in a game this season.
“Every time you have a younger, inexperienced team go through those experiences, I think they certainly help the next time you get involved in one of those same scenarios,” Jessee said. “I think we responded much, much better, although it was a little chaotic.”
Against an Aurora defense that relied on jumping passing lanes and taking chances, the Vikings committed 17 turnovers.
But a run of 17 straight points over 9-plus minutes around halftime — when Augie led 35-16 — helped put away the game. The Spartans (3-7), without a couple of key players, found a bit of second-half energy and made a little run, but the Vikings answered that to keep control.
Jessee gave high praise to junior guard Matt Hanushewsky for handling much of the press and setting the tone.
“I felt like he was the catalyst at both ends of the floor,” said Jessee of his floor general who finished with nine points and six assists.
Jessee, though, had plenty of reasons to be happy with his entire squad that was playing short-handed.
Five players finished in double-digit scoring. Starters Nic Giliberto (13 points) and Nate Ortiz (12 points) led the scoring, which included 11 from Matt Hawkins and 10 from Tyler Knuth off the bench. Dan Carr added another double-double to his resume with 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, helping Augie to a 43-30 glass advantage.
“It was a great collective win on both ends of the floor,” said Jessee. “We just did a lot of good things.”
Missing: The Vikings played without three regulars on Thursday — Carter Duwa, Chase Larsen and Mikey Hamilton.
Coach Jessee said the Vikings will be without Larsen for an extended period of time. The freshman, who in 16 minutes per game is averaging 5.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot.
Duwa, who has missed much of the season with ankle and Achilles issues, is working his way back and could be ready for Wednesday's CCIW contest against North Central.
Hamilton, another freshman who has seen about 10 minutes off the bench and is averaging 1.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, was a healthy scratch. Jessee reported that he had played in one JV game earlier this season and needed to sit a game in order to meet the 25-game limit imposed by the NCAA.