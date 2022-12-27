COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Augie men and women host non-conference twinbill vs. Wisconsin state schools

Augustana men vs. UW-LaCrosse

Augustana women vs. UW-Platteville

Men’s game notes: Augie has only won three of the eight meetings against the UW-LaCrosse Eagles. The last meeting was a 64-62 UW-LaCrosse victory in December of 2019. Augie last picked up a win in the series in 2015-16, an 88-60 triumph. … This game was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed due to bad weather. That has left Augie with nine days between games (the last start a 65-59 win at Knox on Dec. 19 that snapped a three-game losing streak). The Eagles have not played a game since Dec. 14. … Augie coach Tom Jessee switched to a three-guard starting lineup for this game, opting to go smaller despite some size disparities. He did say that his regular rotations would continue. … The Eagles, ranked No. 12 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, won their first nine games of the season, but have lost their last two – to Trine University (67-64) and Saint Mary’s of Minnesota (73-66), both at home. … The two squads have two common opponents. UW-L beat UW-Whitewater 88-74 and lost to St. Mary’s. Augie lost Whitewater 95-90 in its season opener and beat St. Mary’s 81-73 on the road in Game 2. … UW-L averages 77.5 points per game and allows 66.9. The Eagles are out-rebounding foes 34.5-31.8. Augie comes in averaging 70.8 ppg and allows 73.8. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 34.7-29.7.