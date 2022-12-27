COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Augie men and women host non-conference twinbill vs. Wisconsin state schools

Augustana men vs. UW-LaCrosse
Augustana women vs. UW-Platteville
Wednesday: Carver Center, 4 & 6 p.m. with the men's game starting the action.
Potential men’s starting lineups
UW-LaCrosse (9-2) – F: Austin Westra (6-6, Sr.) 16.0, 6.2; G: Will Fuhrmann (6-0, Jr.) 5.9, 2.5, Ethan Anderson (6-4, Sr.) 16.3, 5.5, Craig Steele (6-3, Sr.) 9.9, 2.4, Torrin Hannah (6-3, Soph.) 7.2, 4.5.
AUGUSTANA (3-8) – F: Chase Larsen (6-4, Soph.) 7.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg &; C: Daniel Carr (6-9, Jr.) 20.9, 12.8; G: Evan Ambrose (5-9, Soph.) 6.0, 2.7, Matt Hanushewsky (5-9, Sr.) 6.2, 1.7, & Matt Hawkins (6-1, Soph.) 7.9, 1.4.
Potential women’s starting lineups
UW-PLATTEVILLE (6-5) – F: Sarah Mueller (6-0, Jr.) 11.7 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game; G: Brynlee Nelson (5-11, Soph.) 10.7, 3.6, Allison Heckert (5-8, Sr.) 6.6, 2.0, Macey Banasik (5-5, Soph) 5.9, 2.5 & Ella Mackiewicz (5-10, Fr.) 9.3, 5.6.
AUGUSTANA (7-4) – F: Macy Beinborn (5-11, Sr.) 9.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg & Gabbi Loiz (5-8, Sr.) 14.1, 5.3; C: Corey Whitlock (5-11, Jr.) 6.1, 5.8; G: Presley Case (5-4, Jr.) 6.4, 5.3 & Carly Stone (5-8, Fr.) 7.5, 3.0.
Men’s game notes: Augie has only won three of the eight meetings against the UW-LaCrosse Eagles. The last meeting was a 64-62 UW-LaCrosse victory in December of 2019. Augie last picked up a win in the series in 2015-16, an 88-60 triumph. … This game was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed due to bad weather. That has left Augie with nine days between games (the last start a 65-59 win at Knox on Dec. 19 that snapped a three-game losing streak). The Eagles have not played a game since Dec. 14. … Augie coach Tom Jessee switched to a three-guard starting lineup for this game, opting to go smaller despite some size disparities. He did say that his regular rotations would continue. … The Eagles, ranked No. 12 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, won their first nine games of the season, but have lost their last two – to Trine University (67-64) and Saint Mary’s of Minnesota (73-66), both at home. … The two squads have two common opponents. UW-L beat UW-Whitewater 88-74 and lost to St. Mary’s. Augie lost Whitewater 95-90 in its season opener and beat St. Mary’s 81-73 on the road in Game 2. … UW-L averages 77.5 points per game and allows 66.9. The Eagles are out-rebounding foes 34.5-31.8. Augie comes in averaging 70.8 ppg and allows 73.8. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 34.7-29.7.
Women’s game notes: This is the 19th meeting between the schools, with the Pioneers holding an 11-7 advantage. UW-P added to that series lead last season with a 65-63 victory – the Pioneers’ fifth straight in the set dating back to the 2006-07 season. … Augie coach Mark Beinborn was unsure of his starting unit, saying he was still “evaluating” a few things prior to Tuesday's workout. Emily Brenneisen, a 5-11, sophomore guard (8.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg) had been in the starting lineup until an illness slowed her before break. Beinborn did say that his rotation of up to 11 players would continue as the Vikings return to action after an 11-day break around Christmas. … Augie and UW-P have three common foes this season. Both teams beat Loras by similar margins. Augie beat Wheaton in CCIW play 65-63 in OT and the Pioneers dropped a 61-53 decision to the Thunder. The Pioneers beat UW-Oshkosh 60-35 and the Vikings were on the short end of a 64-49 decision to UW-O. … UW-P averages 61.5 points per game and allows 56.5. The Pioneers have a 34.0-31.5 edge in rebounds over their foes. Augie comes in averaging 66.4 points per game and allowing 67.1. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 39.3-32.5.
-- Compiled by Tom Johnston