COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Augie men, women triumph

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Augustana 87, Carthage 66: Augustana College’s Dan Carr recorded a 26-point, 24-rebound double-double and the Vikings hit over 50% on their 3-point shots as they easily ran away and hid with an 87-66 CCIW road victory over Carthage on Saturday at Tarble Arena in Kenosha, Wis.

Carr, the 6-foot-8 junior forward, tied the mark for the fourth-best single-game rebounding mark in school history. The Augustana record is 27, set by Shane Price on the 1980-81 season.

Even without the record, it was a big night for Carr and the Vikings, who made 11 of 21 3-pointers.

Augie's second win of the season by more than 20 points allowed the Vikings (11-13, 6-9 CCIW) to keep alive hopes of making the six-team CCIW Tournament. Augie remained in sixth place ahead of North Park (9-12, 4-9 CCIW; at Millikin later Saturday) heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale against league-leading Illinois Wesleyan at home on senior night.

"We kind of rode the back of Daniel Carr," said Augie coach Tom Jessee, noting his standout took advantage of a nice size advantage inside. "We started slow defensively. They came out and hit us in the mouth a little bit and went up a little bit, but from that point on we were really defending."

The Viking, who led 43-36 at halftime, were up 62-52 in the second half before exploding on an 11-0 run. A 15-3 run followed that to blow open the contest.

In addition to Carr’s big evening, Luke Johnson added 14 points and Tyler Knuth (4 of 7 on 3s) 12 as the Vikings had their nine major players all score. Matt Hanushewsky, Matt Hawkins and Chase Larsen all scored eight.

Chrishawn Cook led the Firebirds (9-14, 2-12 CCIW) with 21 points to three double-digit scorers. Former Rock Island High School standout Colton Sigel added six points in a 10-minute reserve role.

Augie was still without starters Nate Ortiz (back) and Nic Giliberto (concussion protocol) and senior reserve Juston Bottorff.

Black Hawk 83, McHenry 62: The Black Hawk College men's basketball team won its second straight game of the week, topping McHenry County College 83-62 in a Region IV game in the BHC Building Gym.

The 12-8 Braves had all nine players in the book score in the contest. Delaney Little and Donyae McCaskill shared Braves scoring honors with 16 points each. Jacob Profit tossed in 14 and Deyonce Taylor added 11.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Augustana 62, Carthage 58: When the Augustana College women’s basketball team needed a win in the worst way, they bucked a season trend and rallied for a 62-58 CCIW road victory over Carthage Saturday afternoon.

Augie (12-12, 6-9 CCIW) outscored Carthage 23-16 in the fourth quarter to pull out a victory that kept it in the hunt for a CCIW Tournament berth heading into next Saturday’s home finale against Illinois Wesleyan.

Having squandered a number of games in the fourth quarter this season, the Vikings on Saturday rallied in the final frame against a team also fighting for that sixth and final CCIW Tournament spot. Augie is one game behind North Central (9-14, 6-8 CCIW; vs. Carroll later Saturday) for the final berth.

In the back-and-forth game that featured 11 lead changes and eight ties, Augie trailed 58-55 with 2:56 remaining in regulation after a Carthage 3-pointer. The Vikings then reeled off the game’s final seven points as Gabbi Loiz connected on two free throws, Macy Beinborn hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:23 left, and Emily Brenneisen added a bucket as the Firebirds (10-13, 5-9 CCIW) missed their final three shots.

Beinborn, who was 6 of 9 on 3-pointers, led the Vikings with a game-high 22 points. Hannah Simmer added 11 while Brenneisen and Loiz each tossed in eight and Emma Berg seven off the bench. Simmer pulled down a game-high nine rebounds and Lauren Hall hauled in eight.

Ayanna Ester led Carthage with 12 points.

Black Hawk 87, McHenry 54: The Black Hawk College women’s basketball team left little doubt as to the outcome of Saturday’s 87-54 victory over visiting McHenry County College in the Building 3 Gym as thre Lady Braves rolled to their fourth straight victory.

The Lady Braves led 26-17 after one quarter and extended that to 48-27 at halftime and methodically pulled away even further in the second half.

BHC (17-9) finished with five players in double-digit scoring. Kayla Jones led the Braves with a game-high 19 points. She was followed by Jayden Schuette with 13, Lexi Nichols and Megan Teal with 12 each and Alicia Garcia with 10. All 11 Lady Braves to hit the court scored.

Carley Whitsell led BHC’s 46-31 rebounding edge with nine caroms.

McHenry had three players in double-figure scoring, led by freshman Kylie Lemberger’s 16 points – almost five under her Region IV-leading average.

Iowa State 93, TCU 70: Coach Bill Fennelly thought the extra pass helped the No. 9 Iowa State women match a season high in 3-pointers.

Credit Emily Ryan for at least a few of those open looks.

Ashley Joens scored a season-high 32 points while Ryan recorded a career-best 17 assists, leading the Cyclones to a 93-70 win over TCU on Saturday for their fifth consecutive win.

Lexi Donarski added 16 points while combining with Joens to go 10 of 20 from 3-point range as the Big 12-leading Cyclones (21-3, 10-2) went 19 of 36 from deep.

Joens matched her season with high with six 3s while the team equaled its best from a 108-39 win over Prairie View A&M.

“I think the biggest thing is we made the one extra pass,” Fennelly said after the Cyclones clinched the best 24-game start in school history. “We went from a good look to a great look. We have not seen a lot of zone this year, so we worked on it really hard leading up to today.”

After hitting all six of her 3s when Iowa State beat Oklahoma State in its most recent game a week ago, Ryan was 4 of 6 behind the arc for 14 points while beating her previous best for assists by one from a victory over West Virginia in early January.

Nebraska 82, Illinois 63: Despite having Aaliyah Nye match her career high with 23 points, the slow-starting Illini dug themselves too deep of a hole in Saturday's matchup with Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers pulled out to a 14-point lead by the end of the first quarter and cruised from there to the 82-63 victory.

Besides Nye, most of the scoring for Illinois (6-14, 1-8) came from its bench, as Eva Rubin chipped in 13 points and De'Myla Brown added 12.

Jaz Shelley led Nebraska (18-6, 7-6) with 21 points.

