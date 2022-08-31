COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Augie staff goes through changes ahead of season

Augustana College men’s basketball coach Tom Jessee has seen a few changes to his staff heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Vikings had assistant coaches — and former standout players — Dylan Sortillo and Alex Washington leave the staff since the end of last season.

Sortillo, a former Bettendorf High School standout, got an opportunity to join the University of Illinois-Chicago staff as a graduate assistant. Because of a newer job and time commitments, Washington has stepped away from the coaching ranks.

To help fill that void on what is now a four-man staff, Jesse has hired Malik Wildermuth to join Jordan Delp and Dallas Duwa on the Augie sidelines.

“Malik has been digging for the right place and we’re excited with him joining us,” said Jessee, noting he appreciated Wildermuth's diligence to find the right spot to coach. “His energy, enthusiasm and experience provide a terrific addition to our program."

Wildermuth also joined the Augustana admissions team, helping fill a void left by Sortillo’s departure.

"Can’t wait to get started and be a part of the great culture here at Augustana and compete for some championships," said Wildermuth in a Twitter post announcing his new job.

According to Jessee, Sortillo suggested Wildermuth for the job. The two had been coaching in Gavin Sullivan’s Midwest Prospects Academy AAU program together this summer.

“When Dylan got this opportunity, I was talking to him and said there was no logical Augustana guy to fill that position,” Jessee said. “He suggested Mark Wildermuth, and here we are.”

Wildermuth’s coaching stops include Illinois College, Millikin University and most recently at Marshalltown Community College, where he served as a men’s assistant as well as the interim head coach for the women's program.

Wildermuth was a 2014 Normal University High School graduate who played collegiate basketball at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg and graduated from Central of Iowa in 2018.

Jesse said he remembered Wildermuth as a player in high school as well as Central, a team the Vikings played frequently over the years.

At Central, he earned second-team all-conference honors in 2018, team defensive MVP in 2017 and 2018, and was part of the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC) Championship runner-up team both seasons.

In his senior season, Wildermuth averaged 15.4 points per game and led the Dutch in rebounding (4.9 per game) and assists (3.1 per game). He also holds the school record at Central for most steals in a game.

The Vikings open the season Nov. 8 at the Carver Center against Wisconsin-Whitewater.