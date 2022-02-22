COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Augie's Carr, Loiz earn first-team All-CCIW honors; Beinborn second-team pick

Dan Carr and Gabbi Loiz showed the ability to be difference-makers for their respective Augustana College basketball teams this season.

This week, the juniors were both honored with first-team All-CCIW selections by the league’s coaches.

Another Augie junior, Macy Beinborn, a former Pleasant Valley High School prep, was a second-team selection on the women’s honor squad.

Loiz, a former Alleman High School standout, was one of five unanimous selections to the women’s eight-player first team that also included three seniors, two sophomores, and two freshmen.

“I’ve been working really hard to get some type of recognition like that,” said Loiz, who earned her first all-conference recognition. “So it’s just nice that everything that I’ve been doing has paid off and all the work that me and the coaches have been putting in” are being recognized.

Loiz, who has worked just as hard on her mental approach to the game as her physical, led the Vikings in scoring (14.2 points per game), assists (78) and steals (35). She also averaged 5.2 rebounds per outing, third on the team behind fellow locals Lauren Hall (a league-leading 9.2 average) and Hannah Simmer (5.8).

Augie coach Mark Beinborn said Loiz's first-team selection was a “no-brainer” considering what she brought to the team and her being among the leaders in many conference statistical categories.

“You look at what she’s had to do for us this season and trying to run point when she’s never really been a point guard; she guards the other team’s best players; and takes on that role of being our all-around most dynamic player and staying aggressive,” said the veteran coach. “She also learned to balance all that and make her teammates better.”

Carr, a 6-foot-7 forward out of Colorado, was not one of five unanimous men’s first-team selections, but did repeat that first-team honor from a year ago. He was the only junior named to the eight-player first team that included seven seniors – including three fifth-years.

“Obviously, it means a lot; to repeat as a first-team All-CCIW selection is a tremendous honor," said Carr. “To be the only junior selected on this year’s team makes it even more special for myself, personally, with all the ups and downs we’ve had both as a team and individually.”

Carr and the 11-14 Vikings extended the program’s string of 17-straight CCIW Tournament appearances. Heading into Tuesday’s quarterfinal game at Elmhurst, Carr was leading the club in almost every statistical category — scoring (14.3 per game), rebounding (13.4), made field goals (282), free throw percentage (79.8% on 71 of 89 shooting) and blocks (22).

His 13.4 rebounding average was sixth in the country as his total rebounds were third as he had 336 boards in 666 minutes. He had double-digit rebounds in 19 games.

Through the regular season, Carr finished with 17 double-doubles, the sixth-most among NCAA Division III players.

As impressive as those number are, Carr knows there’s still plenty to work on.

“I think the great thing is there are a number of things I can get better at,” he said. “One of the main and most important goals in the off-season I have is to put on a bit more strength and a bit more muscle … be able to use my outside game as well as my inside game and develop my ball-handling skills. There are a number of things to work on, but I’d say the foundation is there.”

Players of the year: Illinois Wesleyan University senior Matt Leritz (18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds per game) and Millikin University sophomore Elyce Rangel (league-best 19.9 points, 3.3 assists) were voted as the league's Players of the Year.

Other Augie honors: Additionally, junior Nate Ortiz and freshman Emma Berg were Augie’s RESPECT Award honoree. Each varsity program recognizes one student-athlete for this honor. RESPECT Award recipients have distinguished themselves as an integral member of the team, their institution and community by upholding the values of Responsibility, Enthusiasm, Service, Pride, Excellence, Collaboration and Trust. The RESPECT Award recognizes the intangible traits a student-athlete possesses that exemplify great character and encourages inclusiveness and a positive culture.

