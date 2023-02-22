For the second season in a row, Gabbi Loiz was selected as an all-conference performer by CCIW women’s basketball coaches.

Last season, there was an asterisk by her name denoting she was a unanimous first-team selection.

This season, coach Mark Beinborn feels as if there should be an asterisk by her name for not being a unanimous selection.

The former Alleman High School standout was joined on the honor squad by senior classmate and former Pleasant Valley High School standout Macy Beinborn, who was a second-team selection.

“Like I said with the 1,000 points, it’s just more validation that I am good and belong up there,” said Loiz of being selected to the eight-player first team. “This is something I competed for all season and knew my numbers were up there.”

Loiz leads the Vikings in scoring (13.4 points per game) and steals (47). She is second in rebounding (5.4 per game, just three total behind Corey Whitlock) and assists (67, behind Presley Case’s 89).

“I think overall, Gabbi has had her best season,” Coach Beinborn said. “She’s handled the ball well whereas last year she was adjusting to handling it more and taking responsibility with that. She’s grown so much — she handles the ball with poise, she’s created, she’s second on the team in assists and second in rebounding, first in scoring. Defensively she’s gotten so much better.

“She’s just had a tremendous year and done do much for us.”

Macy Beinborn was second on the team with an 11.8 points per-game average. She also set a school record in career 3-pointers and has hit 53 bombs this season.

Coach Beinborn was pleased his CCIW Tournament semifinalist squad and third-place league finisher had two standouts recognized, but also a bit bothered by that.

“It mirrors where we were at when we were in sixth place,” the coach said this week. “That’s the funny thing about stats; sometimes you get somebody from a team that’s not very good putting up numbers — that’s great and it doesn’t take anything away from them.

“But we have players who have sacrificed. You look at Gabbi and Macy and their minutes are down from last year, they are playing less minutes because we have more depth so they don’t get as many minutes to produce. … I think we definitely could have had a third on there, but we are so spread out that we didn’t have anybody else Top 25 in scoring in conference play.”

Both league champ Millikin and runner-up Carroll had three selections to the 16-player honor squad. Augie, Illinois Wesleyan and Wheaton were the only schools with two selections each.

The big thing for the Vikings is that they are still playing and eyeing a trip to the NCAA tournament. Third-seeded Augie plays second-seeded Carroll (17-8) on Friday in the CCIW Tournament semifinals in Decatur. The two teams split their regular-season series, each winning at home.

Millikin’s Elyce Knudsen was voted the league’s Lori Kearns Most Outstanding Student-Athlete; North Park’s Victoria Perry was named the First-Year Student-Athlete of the Year; and Millikin’s Olivia Lett was named the Beth Baker Coach of the Year.

Carr recognized on men’s side: Averaging a double-double for the season earned senior Dan Carr a second-team selection to this year’s All-CCIW squad.

The former two-time first-team selection and third-team All-American had some struggles this season, but still averaged 14.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game for the Vikings, who finished 7-18, 5-11 CCIW.

Carr was the only Augie player on the 16-player all-conference squad.

Wheaton’s Tyson Cruickshank was the league’s Fred Young Most Outstanding Student-Athlete; Carthage’s Julian Campbell was named the First-Year Student-Athlete of the Year; and Wheaton’s Mike Schauer was named the Coach of the Year.