Carthage at Augustana
Saturday: Carver Center, 5 p.m.
Twitter: @TJ_DA
Streaming: portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/
Potential men’s starting lineups
CARTHAGE (14-6, 6-5 CCIW) – F: Fillip Bulatovic (6-5, Sr.) 17.4 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game; C: Julian Campbell (6-8, Fr.) 11.5, 4.3; G: Colton Sigel (6-1, So.) 7.8, 2.2, Antuan Nesbitt (6-4, So.) 13.1, 3.9 & AJ Johnson (6-3, So.) 14.6, 5.2.
AUGUSTANA (7-14, 5-7 CCIW) – F: Chase Larsen (6-4, So.) 8.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg & Tyler Knuth (6-3, Jr.) 10.2, 2.0; C: Daniel Carr (6-9, Jr.) 15.0, 10.6 or Mikey Hamilton (6-6, So.) 2.6, 2.5; G: Matt Hanushewsky (5-9, Sr.) 6.9, 1.9 & Matt Hawkins (6-1, So.) 9.5, 1.6
Potential women’s starting lineups
CARTHAGE (9-11, 5-6 CCIW) – F: Bridget Barrett (5-9, Jr.) 3.6 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game & Marianna Morrissey (5-8, So.) 11.1, 6.1; G: Margueret Spear (5-7, Jr.) 6.4, 2.3, Lauren Knight (5-8, Jr) 11.1, 3.9 & Ayanna Ester (5-6, Sr.) 8.4, 2.1.
AUGUSTANA (14-7, 8-4 CCIW) – F: Macy Beinborn (5-11, Sr.) 11.1, 4.0; C: Corey Whitlock (5-11, Jr.) 7.0, 5.5; G: Presley Case (5-4, Jr.) 6.1, 5.1, Carly Stone (5-8, Fr.) 7.5, 2.9 & Gabbi Loiz (5-8, Sr.) 12.1, 5.4.
Men’s game notes: The Vikings are looking to make amends for an 85-78 setback to the Firebirds in Wisconsin in December that snapped Augie’s seven-game winning streak in the series that Augie leads 124-58. … With Carthage tied for third in the league with Elmhurst, this would be a huge win to aid the Vikings in moving closer to a CCIW tournament berth that go to the top six teams. Augie is a half-game out of sixth. … Augie coach Tom Jessee was not sure on Friday of senior All-American Daniel Carr's availability. Jessee said that X-rays taken Thursday on Carr’s injured right ankle did not indicate a fracture. The coach said that it would be determined at Saturday’s walkthrough if he would be able to play. “Since the start of 2023, our guys have been playing markedly better and not as reliant on Daniel as they had been,” Jessee said. “Mikey (Hamilton) has been really good in his role, is active defensively and is a live body.” … Colton Sigel, a Rock Island High School graduate, has started all 20 games for Carthage this season. … Carthage features seven freshmen and five sophomores on the roster. … Carthage has dropped four of its last five CCIW games with only an 87-72 win over Carroll a week ago Wednesday stopping that skid. … Carr leads the conference with his 10.6 per game rebounding average. By averaging 15.0 points, he and Carthage’s Fillip Bulatovic (17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds) are the only CCIW players in the top five in both categories. … Carthage averages a league-best 81.5 points per game and allows 73.0. The Firebirds are out-rebounding foes 36.2-32.8. Augustana averages 72.5 points per game and allows 73.3. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 33.6-30.8.
Women’s game notes: Augie has won six of eight CCIW games since the turn of the year and won three straight at home. The only losses in that stretch have been to league-leading Millikin (11-0 CCIW) and nemesis Illinois Wesleyan (7-5), both on the road. … Carthage has won 20 of the last 25 games in this series. … The Firebirds were on fire in their 68-56 win over the Vikings in December, making 13 of 19 3-pointers (68.4%) and never trailing. … Augie coach Mark Beinborn loves that his team, which sits third in the conference race behind Millikin (11-0) and Carroll (9-2), controls its own destiny to reach the CCIW Tournament. “Realistically, every game is important right now,” he said. … Carthage averages 60.4 points per game and allows 59.2. The Firebirds are being out-rebounded 38.6-36.1. Augustana averages 68.0 points per game and allows 64.2. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 38.9-33.3.
-- Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com