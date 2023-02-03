Carthage at Augustana

Men’s game notes: The Vikings are looking to make amends for an 85-78 setback to the Firebirds in Wisconsin in December that snapped Augie’s seven-game winning streak in the series that Augie leads 124-58. … With Carthage tied for third in the league with Elmhurst, this would be a huge win to aid the Vikings in moving closer to a CCIW tournament berth that go to the top six teams. Augie is a half-game out of sixth. … Augie coach Tom Jessee was not sure on Friday of senior All-American Daniel Carr's availability. Jessee said that X-rays taken Thursday on Carr’s injured right ankle did not indicate a fracture. The coach said that it would be determined at Saturday’s walkthrough if he would be able to play. “Since the start of 2023, our guys have been playing markedly better and not as reliant on Daniel as they had been,” Jessee said. “Mikey (Hamilton) has been really good in his role, is active defensively and is a live body.” … Colton Sigel, a Rock Island High School graduate, has started all 20 games for Carthage this season. … Carthage features seven freshmen and five sophomores on the roster. … Carthage has dropped four of its last five CCIW games with only an 87-72 win over Carroll a week ago Wednesday stopping that skid. … Carr leads the conference with his 10.6 per game rebounding average. By averaging 15.0 points, he and Carthage’s Fillip Bulatovic (17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds) are the only CCIW players in the top five in both categories. … Carthage averages a league-best 81.5 points per game and allows 73.0. The Firebirds are out-rebounding foes 36.2-32.8. Augustana averages 72.5 points per game and allows 73.3. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 33.6-30.8.