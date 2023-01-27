COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Augustana hosts IWU in Saturday twinbill

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana
Saturday: Carver Center, 5 p.m. women, 7:15 p.m. men
Twitter: @TJ_DA
Streaming: portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/
Potential men’s starting lineups
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN (10-8, 5-4 CCIW): – F: Cody Mitchell (6-7, Sr.) 13.9 points per game, 9.4 rebounds per game & Evan Schneider (6-6, Jr.) 2.8, 3.3; G: Hakim Williams (6-3, Soph.) 6.5, 4.4, Lucas Heflen (6-2, Sr.) 13.7, 3.0 & Ryan Sroka (6-5, Jr.) 11.3, 5.2
AUGUSTANA (6-13, 4-6 CCIW) – F: Chase Larsen (6-4, Soph.) 8.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg & Tyler Knuth (6-3, Jr.) 10.1, 1.8; C: Daniel Carr (6-9, Jr.) 16.0, 11.1; G: Matt Hanushewsky (5-9, Sr.) 6.2, 1.7 & Matt Hawkins (6-1, Soph.) 9.3, 1.6
People are also reading…
Potential women’s starting lineups
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN (11-8, 6-4 CCIW) – F: Caite Knutson (6-0, Jr.) 10.9, 4.7 & Kelly Carlson (5-10, Sr.) 3.0, 3.3; G: Lauren Huber (5-8, Soph.) 19.0, 10.2, Katelyn Heller (5-8, Sr.) 11.5, 4.8 & Kate Palmer (5-10, Soph.) 9.7, 3.5
AUGUSTANA (12-7, 6-4 CCIW) – F: Macy Beinborn (5-11, Sr.) 10.4, 3.7; C: Corey Whitlock (5-11, Jr.) 7.4, 5.8; G: Presley Case (5-4, Jr.) 6.1, 5.2, Carly Stone (5-8, Fr.) 7.1, 3.0 & Gabbi Loiz (5-8, Sr.) 12.1, 5.2.
Men’s game notes: The Vikings are looking to make amends for a 65-50 setback in Bloomington just two weeks ago that gave the Titans a 99-78 series lead. … Augie has dropped four straight to IWU. … Augie’s 75-74 victory at North Central on Wednesday was the team’s first league road victory of the season. On Saturday, the Vikings are looking for their first win streak of the season. … In the first meeting, Augie shot just 18 of 61 (29.5%) from the field. “We just have to make open shots which is something we didn’t do against them last time,” Augie coach Tom Jessee said. “We’re excited to get another shot at them up here.” … Augie guard Matt Hawkins is expected to see more time on Saturday after an ankle injury limited him to nine minutes on Wednesday. ... IWU continues a four-game road swing that included a trip to Oregon. The Titans beat Linfield 76-68 on Monday and George Fox 77-65 on Tuesday in a postponed trip that was originally scheduled for December. … Things will not be easy for the Vikings down the stretch. Augie has one of the toughest finishing stretches, facing teams with a .624 winning percentage – the 22nd highest in the country. That stretch includes home games against the top two teams in the CCIW – Wheaton and North Park. … IWU averages 67.8 points per game and allows 67.6. The Titans are out-rebounding foes 40.2-31.6. Augustana averages 71.7 points per game and allows 72.9. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 33.4-31.1.
Women’s game notes: This is a battle for position near the top of the CCIW race. Augie (12-7) and IWU (11-8) are tied for third in the league standings at 6-4 along with Wheaton (11-8) as they tussle for tournament seeding supremacy behind Millikin (9-0) and Carroll (7-2). … When these two met two weeks ago, IWU beat Augie 78-69 in the Shirk Center. In that game, the Vikings turned the ball over 23 times and were outscored 22-12 at the free-throw line as the Titans attempted 30 charity tosses. Those are two key areas of concern for Augie coach Mark Beinborn. … IWU averages 71.9 points per game and allows 63.6. The Titans are out-rebounding foes 40.9-37.3. Augustana averages 67.6 points per game and allows 63.6. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 39.2-33.4.
-- Compiled by Tom Johnston