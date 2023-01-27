COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Augustana hosts IWU in Saturday twinbill

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana

Men’s game notes: The Vikings are looking to make amends for a 65-50 setback in Bloomington just two weeks ago that gave the Titans a 99-78 series lead. … Augie has dropped four straight to IWU. … Augie’s 75-74 victory at North Central on Wednesday was the team’s first league road victory of the season. On Saturday, the Vikings are looking for their first win streak of the season. … In the first meeting, Augie shot just 18 of 61 (29.5%) from the field. “We just have to make open shots which is something we didn’t do against them last time,” Augie coach Tom Jessee said. “We’re excited to get another shot at them up here.” … Augie guard Matt Hawkins is expected to see more time on Saturday after an ankle injury limited him to nine minutes on Wednesday. ... IWU continues a four-game road swing that included a trip to Oregon. The Titans beat Linfield 76-68 on Monday and George Fox 77-65 on Tuesday in a postponed trip that was originally scheduled for December. … Things will not be easy for the Vikings down the stretch. Augie has one of the toughest finishing stretches, facing teams with a .624 winning percentage – the 22nd highest in the country. That stretch includes home games against the top two teams in the CCIW – Wheaton and North Park. … IWU averages 67.8 points per game and allows 67.6. The Titans are out-rebounding foes 40.2-31.6. Augustana averages 71.7 points per game and allows 72.9. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 33.4-31.1.