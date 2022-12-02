COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Augustana hosts Millikin in CCIW doubleheader

Millikin at Augustana doubleheader

Saturday: Carver Center, 5 p.m.

Potential men’s starting lineups

MILLIKIN (5-2, 0-1 CCIW) – F: Drake Stevenson (6-6, Soph.) 10.1, 6.0 & Demarcus Bond (6-3, Jr.) 7.8, 4.8; C: Cole Laurence (6-8, Sr.) 9.7, 7.0; G: JT Welch (5-10, Soph.) 12.6, 2.7 & Noah Livingston (6-1, Soph.) 8.3, 2.4.

AUGUSTANA (1-5, 0-1 CCIW) – F: Chase Larsen (6-4, Soph.) 9.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg & Nic Giliberto (6-5, Soph.) 5.2, 1.3; C: Daniel Carr (6-9, Jr.) 20.3, 12.0; G: Matt Hanushewsky (5-9, Sr.) 7.3, 1.0 & Colton Gillingham (6-0, Soph.) 4.5, 1.7

Potential women’s starting lineups

MILLIKIN (4-3, 1-0 CCIW) – F: Sophie Darden (5-9, Jr.) 8.3 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game; C: Abby Ratsch (6-1, Sr.) 4.1, 6.3; G: Chelsea McCullum (5-8, Sr.) 8.9, 2.7, Elyce Knudsen (5-8, Jr.) 20.0, 4.0 & Miranda Fox (5-6, Sr.) 2.5, 4.0.

AUGUSTANA (6-1, 1-0 CCIW) – F: Macy Beinborn (5-11, Sr.) 11.3 ppg, 3.7 rpg & Gabbi Loiz (5-8, Sr.) 13.4, 5.6; C: Corey Whitlock (5-11, Jr.) 5.4, 6.0; G: Presley Case (5-4, Jr.) 6.9, 5.7 & Emily Brenneisen (5-11, Soph.) 8.0, 2.3.

Men’s series: Augie leads the all-time series 102-58. The Vikings had a 30-game win streak vs. the Big Blue snapped in last season’s opener (70-45) before Augie won the rematch 76-64.

Women’s series: Millikin leads the all-time series 52-32 and has a five-game winning streak since Augie swept the 2018-19 series.

Comparisons: On the men’s side, Millikin averages 73.9 points per game and allows 67.7. The Big Blue are out-rebounding foes 36.7-34.3. Augie averages 75.0 points per game and allows 79.2. The Vikings are out-rebounding foes 32.3-29.2.

On the women’s side, MU averages 68.7 points per game and allows 58.9. The Big Blue are out-rebounding foes 39.1-38.6. Augie comes in averaging 70.0 points per game and allows 64.6. The Vikings have a 40.1-31.0 rebounding edge on their foes.

-- Tom Johnston