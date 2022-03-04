COLLEGE BASKETBALL: BHC teams face big challenges in Region IV title games

To say the least, both Black Hawk College basketball teams will have their hands full on Saturday when they play for their respective Region IV titles.

Earning wins and the trips to the NJCAA Nationals that go with them will not be easy as both Braves squads face formidable foes.

The BHC women (22-9) face Morton at 1 p.m. in Cicero, Ill. The hosting Panthers are 26-2, have won 22 straight and have been ranked Top 10 in the NJCAA national polls for 24 consecutive weeks.

The BHC men (17-8) face nationally fifth-ranked Milwaukee Area Tech (26-4) in Saturday’s 3 p.m. Region IV Midwest B District Championship game at Alverno College in Milwaukee.

Both of those foes sport high-powered offenses with individuals who are getting plenty of recruiting looks from NCAA Div. I programs who Black Hawk must find a way to slow down.

Morton averages 82.4 points per game — seventh-best in Div. II — while allowing a nation-low 43.3. The Braves average 69.5 points per game and allow 63.5, but that margin has improved since December.

Milwaukee Area Tech averages a whopping 94.9 points per game and allows 70.5. BHC comes in averaging a very respectable 81.3 and allows 75.2.

Both contests are rematches from games earlier this year. The BHC women, playing short-handed in the first meeting in November, were run out of the gym by a hot-shooting Morton club in a 90-51 loss. The Brave men battled the Stormers to one of their closest games all season but dropped an 85-76 decision in Milwaukee.

Each team is attempting to add a page to BHC basketball history. The women have not won a Region IV title since 2002 and are seeking their first trip to the NJCAA National Tournament. The men have not earned a trip to nationals since 2005.

But both BHC coaches feel as if the circumstances this time around give their teams hope in the rematches.

“Every time we’ve played somebody a second time, we’ve either beaten them or given them a much better game,” said BHC women’s coach Logan Frye, whose club is 14-1 in the 2022 portion of the season and has won nine straight.

“I believe we’re playing better now,” said first-year men's coach Kannon Burrage of his squad that is 11-2 since its January COVID-19 shutdown and has won seven straight. “We’ve hit a really good spot in maybe our last 10 games or so.”

BHC’s women were a completely different team in that first meeting in November. The Braves were nursing some bumps and bruises and not at full strength.

“The last time we played, we had some unique circumstances,” said Frye, whose club was scheduled to practice on Friday at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center ahead of its third overnight trip of the campaign. “We’re going to come in and be somebody different than we were from that first time around — not only from a health standpoint, but we’ve developed as a team a lot better since mid-November.”

BHC’s 85-76 loss to the Stormers in mid December was the second-closest game Milwaukee Area Tech had this season. The only closer victory was a 75-67 January win over Rock Valley.

The Stormers, though, have been on a roll recently, winning their last five by an average margin of 35.6 points per game.

“The No. 1 challenge for us is being able to slow the game down and be in position to guard their transition,” said Burrage. “I don’t think we want to get into a race with them. A lot of teams have tried that and haven’t had much success. They’re the fifth-ranked team in the country for a reason; they can score the ball with anyone and we don’t necessarily want to get in a back-and-forth race with them.”

Like Frye, Burrage feels the second time around will be beneficial for his team, understanding the speed at which the Stormers play — which is something that can’t be gleaned off game film.

The bottom line is that both BHC clubs take plenty of confidence into Saturday’s games.

“I think we can win,” said Frye. “If any group is going to do it, it’s going to be this one we have this year. It’s a group that has the never-back-down attitude and comes in with a chip on their shoulder. Every time we step on the floor, these girls think they have a chance.”

