COLLEGE BASKETBALL: BHC teams ready for home tourney openers

The old saying is that “there’s no place like home,” and both the Black Hawk College men’s and women’s basketball teams are hoping that holds true this week as they begin Region IV Tournament action.

By virtue of their seeds, both the women and men will host opening-round games. The second-seeded 20-9 women welcome in seventh-seeded College of Lake County (4-22) in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. contest. The fourth-seeded BHC men (16-8) host fifth-seeded Oakton (9-20) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Because of health and safety concerns revolving around COVID-19, the format for the Region IV Tourney has changed this season. Instead of semis and championship games being held at a single location, all games will take place on campus locations with the higher seeds hosting.

That is something that could pay big dividends as the women are 9-1 in the friendly confines of the Building 3 Gym where they could host at least two games. The second-round game on Saturday would be against either No. 3 Moraine Valley or No. 6 Milwaukee Area Tech.

The BHC men are 8-1 at home but would need an upset in order to keep hosting. If the seeds hold, the Braves would be at top-seeded Moraine Valley in Sunday’s Region IV semifinals.

“There are a lot of things in our favor being at home,” said women’s coach Logan Frye. “We’ve played well there and we don’t have to travel. … In our region, you can have some lengthy travel, and I’m glad we’re not going to Lake County. … It’ll be nice to be at home, and we have our fans back. We’ve been getting some nice crowds.”

First-year BHC men’s coach Kannon Burrage agrees and is hoping that the fans can help provide some energy.

“I’m very excited that we have a home game to start our regional tournament play and excited Quad-Cities folks get to come out and watch some good basketball,” said Burrage.

Both BHC squads have overcome some obstacles to put together nice finishing runs to their seasons.

The women, who did not play games the first two weeks of January because of opponents’ COVID-19 issues, come into the tourney on a seven-game winning streak and have won 14 of their last 15 after a gauntlet of a schedule early.

With the return of point guard Kayla Jones from an ankle injury, Frye said his club is doing everything — distributing the ball, rebounding, sharing the ball, and defending — “much better than we did in November and early December,” he said, noting this is a “favorable” matchup to begin the playoffs.

The men's team has battled through some COVID issues of its own that led to a disjointed January, but are 9-2 in the 2022 portion of the season and have won five in a row.

They have also suffered through a high rate of attrition with the roster that began at 15 now down to nine active players to go with four guys redshirting.

“My guys play hard, they’re great kids and they play for each other,” said Burrage, noting he knew it would take time to create stability in the ranks. “I’m really proud of what they’ve done. We had goals at the beginning of the year, but winning conference and having an 8-1 record (in Arrowhead) is definitely something to proud of.”

For Burrage, though, success isn’t only measured by wins and losses as he rebuilds the foundation after a year in hiatus because of the pandemic.

“I consider a successful season when all my sophomores and eligible players graduate and get placed at the next level; that’s what success is for me,” he said. “As far as on the court in terms of basketball, we have standards — effort, energy, communication and getting after 50-50 balls. If we’re meeting our standards every day through the season, then that’s success to me.”

