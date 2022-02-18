COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana

Illinois Wesleyan at Augustana

Saturday: Carver Center

Twitter: @TDuckett_DA

Potential starting lineups

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN (20-4, 13-2 CCIW) – F: Matthew Leritz (6-7, Sr.) 18.4 points per game, 9.7 rebounds per game & Cody Mitchell (6-7, Jr.) 7.5, 6.3; G: Peter Lembesis (6-4, Sr.) 10.5, 3.8, Cory Noe (6-2, Sr.) 12.8, 3.6; & Luke Yoder (6-0, Jr.) 11.0, 4.1

AUGUSTANA (11-13, 6-9 CCIW) – F: Nic Giliberto (6-5, Fr.) 6.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg & Dan Carr (6-8, Jr.) 14.5, 13.2; G: Luke Johnson (5-11, Sr.) 11.8, 3.2, Matt Hanushewsky (5-9, Jr.) 6.8, 2.3 & Matt Hawkins (6-0, Fr.) 6.7, 1.3

Series: IWU leads the all-time men’s series 97-78 after winning this season’s first meeting 83-78 in Bloomington.

Senior day: The Vikings will honor their seniors on Saturday — Rock Island’s Lauren Hall, Chaadah Hodges and Daina Riser from the women’s team (along with managers Olivia Hagerty and Cassie Kruse, who came in as players with this class); and Luke Johnson and Justin Bottorff on the men’s side.

Game notes: Saturday will be a women’s/men’s twinbill at Carver Center between rivals Augustana and Illinois Wesleyan, beginning with the women’s contest at 5 p.m. … Coach Mark Beinborn’s Viking women (12-12, 6-9 CCIW) are in a must-win situation to make next week’s CCIW Tournament. That won’t be easy as IWU (16-8, 13-2 CCIW) is battling for a league regular-season crown with Millikin (19-5, 13-2 CCIW) which is at fifth-place Wheaton.

On the men’s side, IWU has already clinched the CCIW crown and will host next weekend’s CCIW Tournament final four. … The Titans come in ranked sixth in this week’s D3hoops.com poll. … Augie freshman Giliberto has practiced this week and is expected to start after missing the last two games while in concussion protocol. Junior Nate Ortiz (back) has also returned to practice after missing four games and could see limited minutes, according to Augie coach Tom Jessee, whose club has secured a spot in next week’s CCIW Tournament quarterfinals. … IWU averages 73.9 points per game and allows a league-low 63.9. The Titans out-rebound foes 37.1-32.2. Augie averages 72.1 points per game, but is allowing 72.7. The Vikings out-rebound foes an average of 35.5-32.4.

Augie coach Tom Jessee: "We’re going to have to really play well. … Us being able to do a good job on (CCIW Player of the Year candidate Leritz) will be a key. … They are so good on defense that offensively, we’re going to have to execute really well and play really strong with the ball and make some plays to hang around and have a chance.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0