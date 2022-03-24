COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Locals nab prestigious honors

A pair of former Illinois Quad-Cities prep basketball standouts have garnered some rather lofty collegiate awards.

Former United Township High School standout Tray Buchanan, a guard at Emporia State University, was named a second-team D2CCA All-American.

Former Moline High School standout Cierra McNamee, playing at Illinois Central Community College, was named to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament All-Tournament Team.

At the NJCAA Division II Tournament, McNamee averaged 14 points and 6 rebounds per game for the Cougars, who won their final three games at the event to finish in seventh place.

"Even though it didn’t end how we wanted to, I am very proud of my teammates and I and very thankful for our coaching staff," said McNamee of her season. "Receiving the all tourney team honor was an honor and I am very appreciative."

For the season, the 6-foot sophomore forward — who said she is still contemplating her future college hoops plans — led the 27-9 Cougars in scoring (13.7) and rebounding (7.6).

Buchanan led all NCAA Division II scorers, averaging 25.6 points per game. That ranked third among all NCAA men's players in the nation.

His 742 points this season rank fourth on the Emporia State single season list while his 95 made 3-pointers are tied for second and his 225 made free throws are a school record.

He was leading the nation in made free throws while ranking 10th in 3-pointers per game (3.3).

He led the MIAA in scoring and made free throws, ranked second in made 3s and total field goals, third in 3-point percentage (40.8%), fifth in free throw percentage (84.3%), ninth in assists (90), 10th in steals (41), 12th in assist-to-turnover ratio, and 16th in field goal percentage (46.2%).

Buchanan led the Hornets to a 20-9 record overall, their first 20-win season since 2007, and a school record 15 MIAA wins.

He is the first Hornet to earn an All-American honor for Emporia State since Robbie Ballard was named fourth team All-American by the D-II Bulletin in 2003. He is the first Hornet to earn at least second-team All-America honors since Eddie Williams was named a First-Team NAIA All-American in 1992.

All-Arrowhead men’s honors: Three Black Hawk College men’s basketball players earned All-Arrowhead Conference honors from the league’s coaches after leading the 17-9 Braves to the best record (6-1) among Arrowhead Conference schools.

Former Davenport Central High School prep Keshawn Pegues and Donyae McCaskill were named to the five-player first team. Jacob Profit was lauded with a spot on the six-player second team.

McCaskill, a freshman guard from Vashon, Mo., led the Braves by averaging 15.1 points per game. He also averaged 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals per game for the season,

Pegues, a 6-5 sophomore guard/forward, averaged 13.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. He led the Braves with 21 steals for the season.

Profit, a 6-4 sophomore from Arizona, averaged 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for the season but bumped those averages to 15.8 and 7.6 in the seven Arrowhead games.

Earning a spot on the second-team was former United Township High School prep Atem Agot, a freshman at Carl Sandburg who led the Chargers in scoring and rebounding this past season.

In nine games against Arrowhead opponents, the 6-foot-6 forward averaged 14 points and 8.3 rebounds. Agot’s 51% mark from the field (47 of 93) in conference play also led all Chargers. He was second on the team in 3-point percentage (37%) and third in free-throw percentage (70%). Agot also averaged 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

All-Arrowhead women’s honors: Black Hawk College women basketball standout guards Megan Teal and Kayla Jones earned first-team All-Arrowhead Conference nods from league coaches.

Teal averaged 12.0, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game for the Lady Braves, who finished 22-10 after losing in the Region IV title game. Teal, an NJCAA All-Region IV selection who has committed to play at Iowa Wesleyan University in the fall, shot 48% from the field, including 33% from 3-point range.

Jones averaged 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Lady Braves. While handling many of the ball-handling duties, she also shot 42.2% from 3-point range.

