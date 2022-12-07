COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Q-C roundup

College men

University of Dubuque 65, Augustana 59: The Augustana college men’s basketball team had a double-digit second-half lead Wednesday evening against the University of Dubuque but couldn’t hold that down the stretch.

The hosting Spartans — spurred by a pair of players familiar to Quad-Citians — scored 30 of the final 43 points in the game to pull out a 65-59 non-conference victory at the Stoltz Center in Dubuque.

Former Pleasant Valley Spartan Hunter Snyder, a senior, scored 21 points and former Galesburg High School standout Jaylin McCants, a sophomore, added 18. Both of them scored 14 points each in the second half as the 7-2 Spartans rallied from a 33-24 halftime deficit.

Senior Daniel Carr led the Vikings with 22 points and also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. In a reserve role, Tyler Knuth added 13 for the Vikings, who remain on the road Saturday to face North Park at 4:15 p.m.

“We played well for long periods of time, but we just couldn’t quite close it out,” said Augie coach Tom Jessee after his team fell to 2-6.

Augie was without sophomore guard Colton Gillingham who is out with an ankle injury, according to Jessee. Fellow starter Chase Larsen played only 19 minutes because of foul trouble and finished with five points and five rebounds.

Augie stretched the lead to as large as 13 with 17:21 left in the second half when guard Matt Hawkins worked the glass for a rebound bucket that gave Augie a 39-26 lead.

The Vikings held that double-digit lead at 46-35 when former Rockridge High School standout Nate Henry hit a 3-pointer at the 10:45 mark for his first collegiate points.

From there, however, it was tough sledding as the Spartans outscored the Vikings 30-13 to steal the victory.

Earlier this season, the Spartans split games with two other CCIW squads in the Carroll Pioneer Tip-Off Classic. UD lost 81-70 to North Central and beat the hosting Pioneers 68-53.

Black Hawk 90, Florida Palms JV 69: The Black Hawk College men’s basketball team improved to 5-6 with a 90-69 victory over the Florida Palms JV team in the Building 3 Gym Wednesday evening.

Florida Palms is in the Quad-Cities this week to play two varsity games at St. Ambrose and the JV team added a contest in Moline for a game in which there were no details provided.

Former North Scott High School prep Sam Kilburg started and scored two points and dished out five assists for the Spartans.

College women

UW-Whitewater 92, Augustana 64: A slow start proved costly for the Augustana College women’s basketball team Wednesday evening in a 92-64 setback to nationally 14th-ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

From an early 2-2 tie, the hosting Warhawks blew out to a 31-13 edge at the end of the first quarter as the Vikings never got back in the non-conference contest.

Former Alleman High School standout Gabbi Loiz led the Vikings (6-3) with 20 points and five rebounds, while freshman guard Carly Stone added 11.

The Warhawks had four players finish in double-digit scoring led by Kacie Carollo’s game-high 21.

UW-W shot 53.6% (30 of 56) from the field for the game, while the Vikings were just 21 of 53 (39.6%). The Warhawks also shot lights-out from 3-point range, making 12 of 22 shots (54.5%) from deep.

St. Ambrose 76, Haskell 56: Abby Wolter scored a game-high 25 points to lead the St. Ambrose University women's basketball team to a 76-56 non-conference victory on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-11 freshman from Keokuk, Iowa, though, had plenty of help as fellow starters Mel Stewart and Anna Plumer each added 12 to help move the Fighting Bees to 5-4. SAU led 26-16 after the first quarter and 36-20 at halftime after holding Haskell to just one second-frame bucket and two free throws.

Illinois 80, Rutgers 62: Adalia McKenzie and Makira Cook are pushing University of Illinois women’s basketball team into new territory. The duo combined for 44 points for a home victory over Rutgers on Wednesday to surpass Illinois’ (8-1, 1-1 Big 10) win total from a season ago. The conference victory also matched the total from the 2021-22 campaign.

Illinois jumped out to a 23-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 23 in the third quarter.

McKenzie had a team-high 13 rebounds and Genesis Bryant added 14 points.