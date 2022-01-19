College basketball report: Ambrose women run win streak to 14

GARY, Ind. — Anna Plumer buried four 3-point shots and scored a game-high 18 points as the St. Ambrose University women's basketball team extended its win streak to 14 straight games Wednesday.
Shayne Smith had 13 points and Maddy Cash chipped in 11 for St. Ambrose in its 67-53 win over Indiana-Northwest. It was the 20th victory in 21 games for the Bees and keeps them atop the CCAC.
After the teams played to a 14-all tie in the first quarter, St. Ambrose outscored Indiana-Northwest 39-18 in the middle two periods to seize control.
Indiana-Northwest (13-7, 8-5) shot just 34.4% from the field and committed 15 turnovers in the contest.
St. Ambrose, meanwhile, had contributions up and down the lineup.
In addition to the three players in double figures, Kylie Wroblewski — named the NAIA national player of the week — had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals. Jaynee Prestegaard also had nine points for the Bees.
St. Ambrose returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Trinity Christian at Lee Lohman Arena.
Wheaton 56, Augustana 47: Annika Richardson tossed in three 3-pointers and had a game-high 21 points as Wheaton handed Augustana a CCIW defeat Wednesday night at King Arena in Wheaton.
The Vikings (7-9, 1-6 CCIW) shot just 35% from the field and turned the ball over 19 times as they were held to their second-lowest offensive output of the season.
Wheaton built a 15-8 advantage after the opening quarter and led by six at halftime before pushing the margin to double digits in the second half. Ellie Cassel joined Richardson in double figures for Wheaton (12-4, 4-4) with a dozen points.
Rock Island graduate Lauren Hall led Augustana with 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Gabbi Loiz chipped in 11 points in 17 minutes.
Augustana returns home to play Millikin in a CCIW game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Men's basketball
Indiana-Northwest 67, St. Ambrose 62: Jared Johnson tallied 17 points and VaShawn Sims had 15 as Indiana-Northwest collected 16 offensive rebounds on its way to a CCAC home win over St. Ambrose on Wednesday.
Indiana-Northwest (13-7, 7-6) led 37-28 at halftime and built the lead to as many as 16 points early in the second half.
However, St. Ambrose (7-11, 6-7) rallied back and actually took a 59-58 lead on a Tom Kazanecki layup with 5-plus minutes left, but Indiana-Northwest countered with a 3-pointer from Johnson.
The teams were tied at 61 with 3:14 to go, but a free throw and another basket from Johnson put Indiana-Northwest in front for good.
Kazanecki had 17 points and eight boards to lead St. Ambrose while Will Spriggs and Jake Friel each finished with 15 points.
Valparaiso 83, UNI 80 (OT): Kevion Taylor had a season-high 22 points as Valparaiso edged past Northern Iowa in overtime on Wednesday night.
Ben Krikke's basket with 1:40 left in overtime gave Valparaiso the lead for good with his two free throws with eight seconds left ensuring the victory.
Trevor Anderson had 16 points for Valparaiso (9-10, 2-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak.
Noah Carter scored a career-high 33 points plus 10 rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (9-8, 5-2), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Trae Berhow added 14 points. Bowen Born had 11 points.
UNI was without its top player in A.J. Green. He was back in Cedar Falls sitting out to health and safety protocols.