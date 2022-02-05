COLLEGE BASKETBALL REPORT: Augie men romp past North Park

Coming in having lost six of its last seven games, the Augustana men's basketball team didn't rest on an 11-point halftime lead over North Park.

Instead the Vikings poured on 54 second-half points on their way to a 91-60 CCIW win Saturday at North Park.

Luke Johnson led the way for the hot shooting Vikings as the senior hit 10 of his 13 shots, including 4-5 from 3-point range, to score a game-high 28 points.

Dan Carr added a double-double, scoring 16 points and adding 18 rebounds for a Vikings team that out-rebounded North Park 35-20.

Anthony Cooper led Augie's bench effort with 11 points.

Jalen Boyd scored 16 to lead North Park (8-11, 3-8)

The win snapped a three game losing streak and improved Augustana to 10-12 on the season, 5-8 in the CCIW. The Vikings are back in action Wednesday at No. 21 Elmhurst.

Women's basketball

Augustana 55, North Park 46: Gabbi Loiz scored 14 points and Hannah Simmer added 13 to lead the Augustana College women's basketball team to a 55-46 CCIW victory over North Park on Saturday in Chicago.

The win was the fourth in a row for Augie, which moved to 11-10, 5-7 CCIW and into sixth place in the league standings. It also avenged an earlier loss to Chicago-land Vikings.

Lauren Hall was held to six points, but grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds that helped Augie to w hopping 47-30 advantage on the boards.

NPU (14-6, 7-5, third place in the CCIW) also had two score in double-figures — reigning CCIW Player of the Week Jayla Johnson with a game-high 20 and Esther Miller with 14.

Augie's defense held the hosts to 27.7% shooting for the game as NPU hit just 18 of 65 attempts, including 4 of 18 from 3-point range.

Augie worked for a 27-22 halftime lead and built the margin with a 16-9 third-quarter edge before closing out the contest in the fourth.

Black Hawk 81, Kishwaukee 68: The Black Hawk College women's basketball team placed five players in double-digit scoring en route to an 81-68 Arrowhead Conference victory on Saturday afternoon.

Former Sherrard standout Carley Whitsell led the Lady Braves with 17 points and she also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

Khloe Damm dropped in 13 points and grabbed six rebounds; Kayla Jones and Megan Teal each tossed in 12 points; and Lexi Nichols added 10 points and seven rebounds to the effort.

The Lady Braves trailed 37-36 at halftime, but outscored the Kougars 45-31 in the final 20 minutes to log a nice bounce-back victory after Thursday's setback at Highland CC.

