College basketball report: Late 3s lift Augie men to win

When the Augustana College men’s basketball team needed big shots to drop late in Saturday evening’s CCIW road contest against Carroll University, the Vikings got them.
The score was tied at 57 when Daniel Carr, Nic Giliberto and Luke Johnson found the range on 3-pointers on key possessions late in the contest that helped the Vikings secure a rare victory at Van Male Fieldhouse, holding off the hosting Pioneers 72-61.
Van Male Fieldhouse has always been a tough place to play as the Viking have had to scrape to win four of the seven meetings there since Carroll’s return to the league.
“It’s just been a notorious struggle for us to shoot it up here since we started playing them again,” said first-year Augie head coach Tom Jessee. “Tonight was no different and then on those last three 3 attempts, we had three guys jump up and make big shots when they needed to.”
Prior to those final killer 3s, the 7-6, 2-2 CCIW Vikings were just 2 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half after hitting just 1 of 9 in the first half. For the game, the Vikings shot 45.9% (28 of 61) from the field which included the 6 of 21 effort from deep.
Carr (16 points) led the Viking offense as he completed yet another double-double with a team-best 11 rebounds. Johnson (12) and Giliberto (11) were also key in the offensive production. Freshman Matt Hawkins added 10 off the bench and Nate Ortiz added six points to go with eight rebounds as Augie was out-rebounded 37-35.
It was a much tougher victory for the Vikings than it could have been as they jumped out to a 13-2 lead but couldn’t maintain that margin in what turned out to be a back-and-forth contest.
Carroll (4-10, 0-5 CCIW) took the lead late in the first half, led 35-32 at halftime and held it through much of the second half. The game featured six ties and 10 lead changes, the final tie coming at 57.
Carr broke that with his 3 at the 4:30 mark, followed by Giliberto's with 2:33 left and Johnson’s at 1:36 that gave the Vikings a 66-59 lead. From there, three free throws by Carr and three from Johnson closed out the victory.
“This was a terrific road win for a young team,” said Jessee. “We’ve come up here with championship level teams and gotten beat. This has just been a hard place for us to come in and win.”
Josh Hudgens led the Pioneers with 19 points.
St. Ambrose 73, Lincoln 68: Tom Kazanecki scored twice and Will Spriggs added another bucket in the final 15 seconds of regulation to help the St. Ambrose University men's basketball team secure a 73-68 victory Saturday afternoon in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference action.
SAU opened a double-digit lead in the first half. However, that advantage shriveled to 45-41 before Ben Schols drilled a triple with 12:42 left in regulation. The Lynx drawing within 62-59 before Jake Friel converted on a drive with 4:44 left that spurred a 5-0 run to a 67-59 lead.
However, Quillin Dixon and J'Luan Patterson hit 3s for the hosts to pull within 67-65 with 1:50 left, and Bees had to strap it up down the stretch to win their second in a row.
Kazanecki led the Bees (6-10, 5-6 CCAC) with a game-high 22 points, Spriggs added 14 and Schols 13 as SAU shot 54.4% from the field, including 60% (9 of 15) from 3-point range.
Aundrae Williams led the Lynx (6-12, 5-6 CCAC) with 17 points. Darnell Latham Jr added 14 as did Dixon in a reserve role.
The game featured just 11 free-throw attempts.
College women
St. Ambrose 79, Lincoln 52: The 11th straight victory for the St. Ambrose University women's basketball team was an easy one Saturday afternoon as the Fighting Bees rolled to a 79-52 CCAC road victory over Lincoln.
The win was the fifth straight in the series for the Bees over the Lynx and the second this season. SAU took an 83-56 home victory in December.