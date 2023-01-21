COLLEGE BASKETBALL REPORT: SAU, BHC women nab victories

Women's basketball

St. Ambrose 75, Trinity Christian 68: A three-game road trip got off to a good start for the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team on Saturday when the Fighting Bees rallied for a victory over hosting Trinity Christian at DeVos Gymnasium in Palos Heights, Ill.

The victory moved the Fighting Bees to 14-7 overall, 10-4 in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play and dropped the Trolls to 8-13, 5-9.

SAU, after leading 33-32 at halftime, trailed 57-52 after three quarters and the teams traded advantages until late.

Jaynee Prestegaard (22 points, 12 rebounds) hit a bucket with 3:58 left in regulation that gave SAU the lead for good. Abby Wolter (16 points) then added a three-point play to spur a 12-4 closing run that decided the game.

Caitlyn Thole added 14 for the Fighting Bees and Anna Plumer 11 to help SAU’s starters total 68 of the team’s points.

Millikin 81, Augustana 63: On a day when Macy Beinborn became the most prolific 3-point scorer in Augustana College women’s basketball history, the Vikings didn’t have enough offense in a CCIW setback to league-leading Millikin.

Beinborn, a senior who prepped at Pleasant Valley High School, hit just one triple, but it was enough to move her out of a share of the school’s record for 3-pointers in a career. She had been tied at 145 with Kristen Pence (2001-05).

Beinborn was one of four Vikings in double-digit scoring against the Big Blue, finishing with 10 points. Former Alleman High School standout Gabbi Loiz led Augie (11-7, 5-4 CCIW) with 15 points. Former Davenport Assumption prep Corey Whitlock and freshman Carly Stone each added 14 as the Vikings only had six players score.

All nine players to see the court for Millikin cracked the scoring column. The Big Blue (15-3, 9-0 CCIW) were led by reserve Bailey Coffman’s 20 points and Elyce Knudsen’s 19.

The teams battled and were in a nip-and-tuck game deep into the second quarter. Beinborn converted a three-point play and Loiz hit a short jumper that gave the Vikings their last lead of the game at 29-28 with 5:11 left in the opening half. MU led 41-33 at halftime and then opened a 62-48 lead after three quarters.

Black Hawk 63, Elgin 44: Black Hawk College’s women’s basketball team turned up the defense on Saturday afternoon in rolling to a non-conference victory over visiting Elgin, which was forced into 30 turnovers in the contest.

The victory was BHC’s seventh in a row and moved the Lady Braves’ record to 14-9.

Sophomore Kayla Jones led BHC with 18 points and freshman Adriauna Mayfield, a former Davenport Central High School prep, added 11. Freshman Laney Parker led the Lady Braves with seven rebounds.

Men's basketball

Millikin 79, Augustana 73: Another chapter in a frustrating season was written Saturday for the Augustana College men’s basketball team in a CCIW setback to hosting Millikin at the Griswold Center.

The Vikings, coming off an upset of Elmhurst on Wednesday, were left still looking for their first win streak of the season as they dropped to 5-13, 3-6 CCIW,

Making the seventh loss by six points or fewer even tougher to take was that Augie beat Millikin (9-9, 2-7 CCIW) by 10 at home in early December.

Tyler Knuth had a terrific offensive night, leading the Vikings with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting that included a 4-for-6 effort on 3s. Matt Hawkins popped for 15 points, Matt Hanushewsky 11 and Daniel Carr 10 to go with six rebounds. Mikey Hamilton led Augie with seven boards, but missed four straight free throws in the final minute of play.

Augie trailed by 13 with 9:53 left in regulation and was still down 73-63 with 4:37, but worked the score back to 73-72 with 2:17 left after Chase Larsen hit two free throws, Hanushewsky a triple and Knuth a layup. But Knuth’s bucket was Augie’s final field goal of the contest as the rally hit a wall.

MU had players rattle off individual runs in the second half to lead the victory. Nate Straughter, who hit 6 of 8 3-pointers, finished with 19 points, JT Welch added 17 and Noah Livingston 10.

Both teams shot a nearly identical 54% from the field, but Millikin made 11 3-pointers to Augie’s six.

Trinity Christian 82, St. Ambrose 73: A furious second-half rally came up short as a rough stretch continued for the St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team.

Trailing by as many as 15 points in the second half, the Fighting Bees drew as close as six in the final minute before falling to hosting Trinity Christian in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference action Saturday in Palos Heights, Ill.

The loss was the fifth straight for SAU (3-13, 2-10 CCAC) and the ninth in their last 10 games.

All of SAU’s scoring came from six players. That charge was led by Andrew Morrissey’s game-high 29 points. Will Spriggs added 20 and Nikola Zelenovic 10.

SAU trailed 46-31 at halftime and was still down 15 with 3:42 left in the second half. Spriggs and Morrissey made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 12-3 run that finished with Jake Friel’s jumper with 36 seconds left, pulling the Fighting Bees to within 79-73. But the Trolls (9-10, 5-8 CCAC) hit their final four free throws to hold on.

-- Staff report