COLLEGE BASKETBALL REPORT: SAU men, women fall in finales

The regular season did not end the way the men’s and women’s basketball teams from St. Ambrose University were hoping on Saturday.

Traveling to face Indiana University-South Bend, the Fighting Bees dropped both games of the afternoon Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference twinbill. The women lost their third straight to end the season, falling 71-65, and the men were handed an 87-77 setback by the NAIA’s 10th-ranked Titans, SAU’s fourth loss in its final six games.

Coach Krista Van Hauen’s women’s club finished the regular season 24-5, 17-5 in CCAC to finish tied for third with I-SB (24-6, 17-5 CCAC) in the 15-team conference race. Losing the tiebreaker with Saturday’s loss, SAU will be seeded fourth in next week’s CCAC Tournament and host Olivet Nazarene (19-10, 16-6 CCAC) in a Tuesday quarterfinal game.

Coach Ray Shovlain’s men finished 13-16 overall, 10-12 in the CCAC race and tied with St. Francis (14-13) for eighth. The Bees, by virtue of a victory over St. Francis on Wednesday, won the tiebreaker and will open next week’s CCAC Tournament at league champ and nationally 13th-ranked Olivet Nazarene.

In a back-and-forth first quarter in the women’s opener at the Student Activities Center in South Bend, Avari Everts gave the Fighting Bees their last lead of the game at 16-15 with a jumper at the 1:44 mark of the opening frame. A Titans 3-pointer 19 seconds later gave the hosts the lead for good as SAU was playing catchup the rest of the way.

Former Bettendorf High School standout Kylie Wroblewski and fellow junior Anna Plumer shared game scoring honors with 20 points each. Mel Stewart, also a junior, added eight points.

The Titans had three players in double-digit scoring, led by Katie Gard’s 20.

SAU’s men were in good stead, leading South Bend 48-43 at halftime. However, after shooting 56% from the field in the first half, the Bees’ shooting went cold in the final 20 minutes and they were outscored 44-29 in the decisive final 20 minutes. SAU hit just 8 of 25 second-half field goal (32%) and were a frigid 1 for 8 (12.5%) on 3-pointers.

Will Spriggs and Tom Kazanecki carried the offense, combining for 54 points. Spriggs (11 of 19 shooting) finished with a game-high 30 points and Kazanecki (10 of 16 from the field) added 24.

I-SB (24-5, 19-3 CCAC) had seven of its eight players to score finish in double-digits, led by Sergio Diaz’s 14 points. The Titans out-rebounded the Bees 38-26 as SAU had just six offensive caroms that led to two second-chance points.

