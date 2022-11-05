College basketball report: SAU men, women fall on road

Men's basketball

Missouri Baptist 74, St. Ambrose 62: St. Ambrose dug itself too big of a hole Saturday afternoon in its first road game of the season.

The Bees shot a chilly 25%, including 0-for-6 from beyond the arc, in the opening half as they found themselves down 23 points at halftime.

Brendon Hardy had 21 points and Bryce Johnson compiled 15 points and 10 rebounds for Missouri Baptist in its first win of the season.

St. Ambrose was undone by 18 turnovers and made only one 3-point basket in the game. Patrick Torrey had 12 points and seven rebounds while Amarey Willis finished with 11 points for the Bees (1-1).

Coach Ray Shovlain's team returns home to play Clarke University at 7 p.m. Monday.

Ellsworth 84, Black Hawk 65: Black Hawk fell to 1-2 on the season after a loss to 13th-ranked Ellsworth Community College at the Herb Konigsmark Classic in Mason City.

The Braves return to action Thursday night against Spoon River College.

Women's basketball

Grand View 82, St. Ambrose 62: Sparked by 22 points and eight rebounds from Ella Larsen, Grand View University handed St. Ambrose its second loss of the weekend Saturday.

Larsen was one of four Grand View players in double figures. Madyln Danner and Isabel Gscheidle each had 15 points and Rachel Leerar came off the bench to score 10.

Grand View (3-0) outscored St. Ambrose (1-2) 44-30 after halftime to seize control. The Vikings made 14 shots from beyond the arc while the Bees were just 6 of 22 from deep.

Kylie Wroblewski had 15 points and 12 rebounds for St. Ambrose. Abby Wolter concluded with a dozen points and Mel Stewart had 11.

St. Ambrose travels to Judson on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. conference game.

Black Hawk 101, Ellsworth 82: Khloe Damm poured in 28 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as the Black Hawk women's basketball team recorded its first win of the season Saturday in Mason City at the Herb Konigsmark Classic.

Laney Parker chipped in 22 points, six steals and five rebounds for Black Hawk. Aniah Smith, a Davenport Central graduate, tossed in 17 points. Kylee Parker finished with 10 points for Black Hawk, which scored 58 second-half points.