College basketball roundup: Augie men battle No. 21 Wheaton in road loss

Men's basketball

Wheaton 75, Augustana 61: The Augustana College men's basketball team pushed 21st-ranked Wheaton for about three-quarters of Wednesday's CCIW opener at King Arena, but the Thunder had the answers down the stretch to pull out a 75-61 victory.

Augie trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half before a Matt Hanushewsky jumper with 2:14 left in the first half pulled the Vikings within 29-28. A bucket by Dan Carr in the paint with :49 left in the half cut the Thunder lead to 31-30, which is where it stood at halftime.

A Colton Gillingham jumper early in the second half gave the Vikings (1-5, 0-1 CCIW) a short-lived lead before the teams traded buckets for a bit.

Wheaton regained the lead on an Eli Considine 3-pointer with 17:20 left in regulation that gave the Thunder (6-1, 1-0 CCIW) the lead for good. However, the hosts did not pull away until the final 10 minutes of the contest when the lead expanded back to double-digits.

Dan Carr led the Vikings with 17 points and nine rebounds. Coming off the bench for the second straight game, Matt Hawkins poured in a season-high 16 points that matched his career high. Hanushewsky added nine points.

Wheaton had four players finish in double-figure scoring — Tyson Cruickshank (22), TJ Askew (16), Eddie Scott (12) and Considine (10).

Women's basketball

Illinois 92, Pittsburgh 71: The University of Illinois made 14 shots from beyond the arc and had three players score at least 20 points in a convincing win over Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

Adalia McKenzie paced the Illini (7-1) with 25 points while Makira Cook registered 22 and Jada Peebles finished with 20. Illinois took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring Pittsburgh 32-17 to build a 20-point halftime cushion.

Coach Shauna Green's squad built the lead to as much as 30 points in the early stages of the fourth quarter.

Illinois shot 55.7% from the field, including 14 of 24 from beyond the arc. Peebles and Genesis Bryant combined to go 10 of 12 from the 3-point line.

The Illini open Big Ten play at fifth-ranked Indiana on Sunday at 1 p.m.

St. Ambrose 81, Calumet 40: Playing its first game in two weeks, the St. Ambrose University women's basketball team showed no signs of rust on Wednesday evening against an over-matched Calumet College club en route to an 81-40 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference win.

The Queen Bees scored 25 of the game's first 29 points and led 39-5 at halftime at Lee Lohman Arena.

Abby Wolter and Jaynee Prestegaard had 14 points apiece to lead St. Ambrose (3-4, 2-2 CCAC). Anna Plumer finished with a dozen points.

St. Ambrose shot 52% from the field and made nine of 21 shots from beyond the arc. It also finished the game with a 43-22 rebounding advantage.

By night's end, St. Ambrose had 13 players in the scoring column. It was the Queen Bees' first game since Nov. 16 after two games were postponed last week following the death of men's basketball player Patrick Torrey.

Markeysha Coleman had 18 points to lead winless Calumet.