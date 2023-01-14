COLLEGE BASKETBALL: St. Ambrose women record road win

Women’s basketball

St. Ambrose 85, Roosevelt 74: A great first half in which the St. Ambrose University women’s basketball team only allowed 16 points set the table for the Fighting Bees’ CCAC victory over hosting Roosevelt on Saturday.

SAU (12-6, 8-3 CCAC) held a 40-16 halftime lead and stretched that gap to 64-31 heading into the final 10 minutes. The fourth quarter was a bit of a test for SAU as the hosting Lakers (6-10, 4-7 CCAC) erupted for 43 points to make the final score closer than the game was.

Four of SAU’s starters combined for 69 points. Jaynee Prestegaard led the Fighting Bees with a game-high 23 points accrued in 29 minutes of action. Anna Plumer hit four 3-pointers to aid her 17-point outing, Abby Wolter added 16 and Mel Stewart 13.

Jayla Turchin’s 17 points led three Lakers in double-digit scoring.

Illinois Wesleyan 78, Augustana 69: Chasing a lead virtually the entire game, the Augustana College women’s basketball team never could catch up to the hosting Illinois Wesleyan Titans Saturday afternoon in the CCIW clash at the Shirk Center.

But the Vikings didn’t go down without a fight as they closed a double-digit deficit to six points in the final half-minute.

Four Vikings finished in double-digit scoring, led by Emily Brenneisen and Emma Berg who each scored 13 off the bench. Macy Beinborn tossed in 11 and Carly Stone 10. Gabbi Loiz pulled down eight rebounds to go with four points.

The Vikings scored two of the first three buckets of the game — a 3-pointer by Stone and her jumper with 8:01 left that gave Augie a 5-2 lead. That was the last lead Augie (10-6, 4-3 CCIW) held in the contest. IWU (9-8, 4-4 CCIW) led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter.

Augie trailed 71-64 with 3:27 left. Stone scored a layup off a Kadence Tatum assist and then hit the last of her two 3-pointers to make it 74-66 with 2:14 left. After a Brenneisen free throw, Loiz took a steal coast-to-coast for a layup that pulled Augie within 75-69 with :27 left, but that was as close as the Vikings could get.

Four players combined for all but 10 of IWU’s points. Katelyn Heller popped for a game-high 25 and Lauren Huber added 20.

Black Hawk 79, Milwaukee Area Technical College 56: With five players reaching double-digit scoring, the Black Hawk College women’s basketball team rolled to a non-conference victory over Milwaukee Area Technical College Saturday afternoon at the BHC Gym.

It was BHC’s third straight win in the series and was led by Me’Kiyah Harris’ 20 points. Khloe Damm added 14, Kylee Parker 13 and both Kayla Jones and Liz Fish dropped in 10 each. Damm and Fish each grabbed eight rebounds to lead the 11-9 Lady Braves.

Milwaukee Area Tech dropped to 10-7 with the loss.

Men’s basketball

Illinois Wesleyan 65, Augustana 50: Shooting just 29.5% from the field and making only three of 25 3-point tries made it tough on the Augustana College men’s basketball team in Saturday’s CCIW loss to hosting Illinois Wesleyan. It was Augie's lowest point production of the season.

Despite those numbers and trailing for all but 17 seconds of the game, the Vikings came out of the halftime break and erased a 27-21 deficit to take a 28-27 lead on a Chase Larsen bucket with 18:07 left in regulation. However, the Titans (8-6, 5-2 CCIW) answered with the next 11 points to take a lead they never lost in a game in which three technical fouls were whistled.

Larsen led the Vikings (4-12, 2-5 CCIW) with 17 points and was Augie’s only double-digit scorer. Starters Matt Hawkins and Tyler Knuth each added nine. Senior All-American Dan Carr was held to five points as he missed all seven field goal attempts and was 0-for-6 on 3s. He did lead Augie with eight rebounds.

Starters Lucas Heflin (21 points), Ryan Sroka (14) and Cody Mitchell (12) combined for 47 of IWU’s 65 points; reserve Trey Bazzell added 11 points.

Roosevelt 84, St. Ambrose 56: The offensive struggles continued for the St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon in a CCAC setback to hosting Roosevelt.

The Fighting Bees (3-11, 2-8 CCAC) dropped their third straight and had a sluggish offense to point to for that. SAU shots just 31.3% (26-for-64) from the field and 21.1% (4-for-19) on 3-pointers.

SAU only got 24 from its starters, led by Austin Born’s 10 points. That total was matched by reserve Ignacio Dacunda. Leading scorer Will Spriggs was held to two points on 1-of-8 shooting.

Coached by former Illinois standout Dee Brown, Roosevelt (13-6, 10-1 CCAC) won its third straight by having five players score in double digits. Starters Maurice Commander, Julio Montes II and Shane Stevensen all scored 13 points to lead the Lakers.

Milwaukee Area Technical College 109, Black Hawk 98: Knocking on the door of 100 points in Saturday’s non-conference contest, the Braves needed to find a little more defense in a setback to explosive Milwaukee Area Technical College.

The Stormers, ranked fourth in the latest NJCAA Division II poll, moved to 15-2 with the victory as they eclipsed their 94.8 scoring average.

BHC dropped to 6-10.