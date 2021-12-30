College briefs: Black Hawk wins consolation title

Women's basketball
Black Hawk 98, McHenry 72: The Black Hawk College women's basketball team had the high octane in the gas tank on Thursday, rolling to a season-high offensive production in a 98-72 victory over McHenry in action at the Illinois Community College Holiday Tournament in Peoria.
The 8-8 Braves had five players scores in double digits en route to winning their second straight game and the consolation championship of the three-day event in which BHC went 2-1.
Khloe Damm's 17 points (five steals) led the Braves as she followed Wednesday's 37-point outing. Me'kiyah Harris added 15 points, Megan Teal 14 points and six rebounds, and Lexi Nichols 12 points to go with five rebounds and five assists.
Former Muscatine High School standout Alicia Garcia added 10 points and six rebounds as she works her way back into playing shape after a serious knee injury.
Liz Fish (four assists) tossed in nine points as Cami Marshall and Carley Whitsell each added eight. Whitsell, the former Sherrard standout, also grabbed five rebounds.
