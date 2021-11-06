College briefs

Women’s basketball
St. Ambrose 76, Mount Mercy 59: Kylie Wroblewski scored a game-high 17 points and she had plenty of help as the St. Ambrose University women’s basketball team rolled to a 76-59 road victory over Mount Mercy Saturday afternoon.
Wroblewski, the junior who prepped at Bettendorf High School, made 6 of her 11 shots from the field and was 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. Anna Plumer tossed in 16 for the Fighting Bees off the bench and starter Jaynee Prestegaard added 13 as SAU moved to 2-0.
The Fighting Bees shot 49.1% from the field (28 of 57) in the victory and held a whopping 42-28 rebounding edge in dropping their former conference rival to 0-2.
Wroblewski scored five of SAU’s first 10 points as the guests jumped out to a 10-4 lead and never trailed. Maddy Cash (nine points) had SAU’s other five points in the starting flurry.
The Mustangs got 10 points each from Sammy Mia, Sassy Coleman and Madison Dreckman.
Parkland 67, Black Hawk 48: Facing another nationally ranked opponent, the Black Hawk women’s basketball team suffered another tough loss Saturday morning.
No. 6 ranked Parkland used a 43-29 advantage in the middle two quarters en route to positing a 67-48 victory over Black Hawk in the second day of the Region 4 vs. Region 24 Challenge hosted by Parkland.
BHC (0-2) was out-rebounded 49-21 in the contest and struggled shooting the ball. The Lady Braves were just 22-70 (31.4%) from the field, 3-19 on 3s (15.8%) and 1-8 on free throws (12.5%).
Former Sherrard High School standout Carley Whitsell led BHC with 14 points and Megan Teal added 10.
Parkland was led by Sarah Isaf’s 16 points.
— Staff report