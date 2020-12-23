College hoops on Christmas? Hawkeyes figure 'Why not?'

Playing games on Christmas day always has been an NBA thing.
It long ago became a tradition for the television airwaves to be filled with pro basketball games every Christmas, providing a diversion for people before or after the presents were opened and the big feast was consumed.
College basketball? It generally has taken that day off. But in this most unusual of all years, that is going to change.
No. 4-ranked Iowa will play at Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Friday in the last of four Big Ten matchups to be televised that day by the Big Ten Network.
It has been more than 30 years since the Hawkeyes played a game on Christmas, or even on the day before or after Christmas, for that matter. They played on the holiday in tournaments in Hawaii twice in the 1980s and lost both times.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery had no problem with the schedule quirk, especially since his team was going to be mostly isolated from the general public during the holidays anyway because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were all in from the beginning going back to June that we want to stay together and we want stay healthy and we're going to be mature about it,’’ said McCaffery, whose team opened the Big Ten season with a 70-55 victory over Purdue on Tuesday.
“I think every coach in America wants their kids to have the opportunity to be home for Christmas and be with their families. I think every coach wants to be with his family. We won't be."
The Iowa players don’t seem to mind all that much either.
“I love it,’’ senior center Luka Garza said. “I love to play the game of basketball. It doesn’t matter what day of the year it is. Playing on Christmas is definitely awesome.
“This year it’s a lot different with us not being able to travel home and be with families and whatever the case may be. I’d rather play than anything else so I’m excited to play.’’
The Big Ten games originally were set up thinking that the NBA may not begin its season this early after finishing the 2019-20 season on Oct. 11. This was viewed as a way to fill that void by showcasing the college game.
As it turns out, there will be five NBA games on Friday, too.
“But the other networks were anxious for our games as well, so there was no decrease in interest in our games after the NBA decided to come back,’’ McCaffery said. “I think everybody was excited to play games in that window, and we all made a decision that we would stay together and stay healthy and limit what we do, where we go, until this season is over.’’
McCaffery said that since the players won’t be able to go home and be with their families, the Hawkeyes will do something together as a team to celebrate the holiday, including “a nice meal," he said.
“But other than that, when you play on Christmas Day and you're preparing on Christmas Eve, the day before, like we normally would, there will be a businesslike side of that approach,’’ he said. “I think they understand that.’’
The Hawkeyes and their fans undoubtedly hope it will turn out better than the only other two games they ever played on Christmas day.
In 1988, Iowa was 10-0 and ranked No. 4 in the country — just as it is this time — but went down in a 110-92 loss to Division II UC-Riverside in the Chaminade Classic. Riverside set a D-II national record by making 21 3-point field goals in 36 attempts.
The Hawkeyes also played on Christmas in 1984, suffering a 70-68 loss to Maryland in the opening round of the Rainbow Classic.