College hoops on Christmas? Hawkeyes figure 'Why not?'

Playing games on Christmas day always has been an NBA thing.

It long ago became a tradition for the television airwaves to be filled with pro basketball games every Christmas, providing a diversion for people before or after the presents were opened and the big feast was consumed.

College basketball? It generally has taken that day off. But in this most unusual of all years, that is going to change.

No. 4-ranked Iowa will play at Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Friday in the last of four Big Ten matchups to be televised that day by the Big Ten Network.

It has been more than 30 years since the Hawkeyes played a game on Christmas, or even on the day before or after Christmas, for that matter. They played on the holiday in tournaments in Hawaii twice in the 1980s and lost both times.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery had no problem with the schedule quirk, especially since his team was going to be mostly isolated from the general public during the holidays anyway because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were all in from the beginning going back to June that we want to stay together and we want stay healthy and we're going to be mature about it,’’ said McCaffery, whose team opened the Big Ten season with a 70-55 victory over Purdue on Tuesday.