College hoops season still has loads of questions

Some things we could end up seeing in this college basketball season:

—Some Division I leagues could begin playing Nov. 25 while others do not.

Remember that the Pac-12 previously announced that it would not allow any athletic events of any kind prior to Jan. 1. It probably already is rethinking, though.

If there are COVID-19 testing requirements attached to this, which seems almost imperative, that also could become an issue. Some conferences that are playing football right now are testing their athletes three times per week but the Big Ten will do it even more frequently, subjecting the players to tests every day.

While the cost attached to that may be manageable for power-5 conferences, the price tag of doing that many tests may be prohibitive for programs at the lower end of D-I, especially since they would need to do it over a 3- or 4-month period.

—Many, if not all games, could end up being played without fans.