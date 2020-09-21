College hoops season still has loads of questions

We should start to see college basketball schedules begin to trickle out within the next month or so now that the NCAA basketball oversight committee has set the new start for the season as Nov. 25.
However, if you’re one of those people who likes to scribble the games into the calendar on the fridge, we recommend that you do it in pencil this time.
And keep an eraser handy.
While the designation of the Nov. 25 date and the announcement that teams can play as many as 27 regular-season games are encouraging signs, there still are an awful lot of question marks and unknowns about the season.
Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president for basketball, admitted that Nov. 25 — that’s Thanksgiving eve, by the way — is an “aspirational’’ start date. That’s a nice way of saying he hopes that’s when it will start but can't guarantee it.
Chances are, a lot will depend on how the remainder of the college football season goes or doesn’t go. Much also will depend on further advances in antigen testing capabilities.
Even if things go as currently planned, it could end up looking a lot like college basketball did 50 years ago, when teams started the season Dec. 1 and played 24 regular-season games with very few conference tournaments and a relatively small NCAA tournament field.
Some things we could end up seeing in this college basketball season:
—Some Division I leagues could begin playing Nov. 25 while others do not.
Remember that the Pac-12 previously announced that it would not allow any athletic events of any kind prior to Jan. 1. It probably already is rethinking, though.
If there are COVID-19 testing requirements attached to this, which seems almost imperative, that also could become an issue. Some conferences that are playing football right now are testing their athletes three times per week but the Big Ten will do it even more frequently, subjecting the players to tests every day.
While the cost attached to that may be manageable for power-5 conferences, the price tag of doing that many tests may be prohibitive for programs at the lower end of D-I, especially since they would need to do it over a 3- or 4-month period.
—Many, if not all games, could end up being played without fans.
If that happens, we’re likely to see fewer of those “guarantee’’ games, where schools you’ve never heard of travel long distances to play big-time opponents simply for the money. If Iowa can’t have fans in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, it won’t be in a position to pay Delaware State $300,000 to come in for a game. You may see Big Ten teams play more games against teams from the Missouri Valley or Mid-American Conferences, where the travel is easier.
And if there are no fans — and no real home-court advantage — it doesn’t really matter where the games are played, right? You might see Big Ten teams playing MVC teams on the road and other such outlandish things.
—We could see some games played at bubble sites in order to reduce travel and limit exposure to the outside world.
There already are reports that Kentucky will have Radford, Detroit and Hartford — three teams it was scheduled to play at home prior to Nov. 25 — come to Lexington with each team playing three games there in the span of less than a week.
So, maybe Evansville, Northern Illinois and South Dakota State all come to Iowa City and all play one another over a span of four or five days?
—Leagues such as the Big Ten could revive the concept of having travel partners.
This was a thing in the Big Ten until the late 1980s. When you went to play at Michigan on Thursday night, you stayed around to also play at Michigan State on Saturday. It was the same thing with Illinois and Purdue, Iowa and Minnesota, etc. Almost everything was a two-game road trip.
It made for easier an travel schedule and might be worth considering for this season.
—Conference tournaments could be cancelled for one season with the NCAA tournament qualifiers determined by the regular season.
This is another old idea that might be worth recycling. Conference tournaments are fun but they require everyone to travel and could increase exposure.
The regular season really is a better gauge of the quality of the teams anyway.
—We could see a smaller field for the NCAA tournament. Some already are suggesting a 32-team tournament instead of the regular 68-team field for men, 64 for women.
This will be the most controversial change if it happens because there are wide-ranging views on how the teams would be selected.
One way would be to include only the champions of the 32 conferences with no at-large berths, which would enrage the power-5 leagues. Or they could simply select the 32 best teams, which likely would exclude 24 or 25 conferences from the tournament.
Either way, this would widen the growing rift between the power-5s and everyone else.
