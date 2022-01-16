College hoops this week

Back in action: It has been a weird couple of weeks for the Black Hawk College men’s and women’s basketball programs. After a health and safety pause, the BHC men are scheduled to get back on the court this week with Arrowhead Conference games against Carl Sandburg CC and Sauk Valley CC. Due to no fault of their own, the BHC women have not played in 2022 yet, either. Because of COVID-19 issues with their opponents, coach Logan Frye’s team has had its last five games postponed, but has been able to practice getting ready for this week’s hopeful return to action.
Because of previously scheduled CCIW games being postponed, both the Augustana College men and women have makeup games this week and will be playing three times — Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
This week's men's games – Monday: North Central at Augustana, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Black Hawk at *Carl Sandburg CC, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: *Elmhurst at Augustana, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Indiana-Northwest, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: *Sauk Valley CC at Black Hawk, 7 p.m. Saturday: *Millikin at Augustana, 7 p.m.; *Trinity Christian at St. Ambrose, 3 p.m.; Elgin CC at Black Hawk, 3 p.m. Sunday: Clarke at St. Ambrose, 3 p.m.
This week's women's games – Monday: Augustana at North Central, 7 p.m. Tuesday: Black Hawk at *Carl Sandburg CC, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday: Augustana at *Wheaton, 7 p.m.; St. Ambrose at *Indiana-Northwest, 5:30 p.m. Thursday: *Sauk Valley CC at Black Hawk, 5 p.m. Saturday: *Millikin at Augustana, 5 p.m.; *Trinity Christian at St. Ambrose, 1 p.m.; Elgin CC at Black Hawk, 1 p.m.
Welcome aboard: The St. Ambrose University men’s basketball roster has endured quite a makeover in the last few weeks and one of the major additions is a former United Township High School player. Davion Williams, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, has worked his way up to the varsity squad and has averaged 13+ minutes in the four games he has played this month for Coach Ray Shovlain’s Bees. A couple of academic casualties and an injury also altered the Bees’ rotation of late and Shovlain hinted that more changes could be on the way depending on how upcoming practices go.
-- Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com